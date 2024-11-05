A woman marks her ballot paper on election day in Westmont Grove. Thomas Slusser/The Tribune-Democrat/AP

Republican Donald Trump is calling for the winner to be announced on election night. However, this is hardly possible for a number of reasons. Trump's own party is also to blame.

However, the polling stations in the two decisive states of Arizona and Nevada are only just closing at 11 pm.

Other reasons why the count will take longer are the US electoral system and the six time zones from the US East Coast to Hawaii

There are fears of unrest the day after the election. Show more

In 2020, Donald Trump announced his victory in the early hours of the morning after election day - although there was no real clarity until days later. The Republican president and his supporters called for "Stop the count" when Trump was still clearly ahead in Pennsylvania, among other places, according to the initial count results. Ultimately, the result tipped in favor of Democrat Joe Biden and to this day Trump and his followers are still clinging to the myth that the Republican was cheated out of the election victory.

Once again, there are few signs that Trump or his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris will quickly be declared the winner. One reason for this is, of course, that it is likely to be really, really close in several of the decisive states, the so-called swing states. And in such a case, significantly more votes will have to be counted until there is clarity.

If it takes longer, this is not a sign of failure, but merely safeguards the integrity of the election, says Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California in Los Angeles. "There's nothing shameful about that."

Trump sowed doubt about the result even before election day

The six time zones from the US East Coast to Hawaii with thousands of constituencies are also a factor that cannot be ignored. It is unrealistic for election officials to "snap their fingers and immediately count 160 million multi-page ballots with dozens of voting decisions on them", says David Becker, election expert and co-author of the book "The Big Truth", which exposed Trump's election lies from 2020.

Trump once again sowed doubt about the result before this election, claiming that a delayed decision was a sign of fraud. "A bunch of corrupt people. They're corrupt people," he said on Sunday in Pennsylvania, without specifying who these corrupt people were. A decision should be made by 9, 10 or 11 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Trump demanded. Yet the polling stations in the two decisive states of Arizona and Nevada are only just closing at 11pm.

Not only Trump, but also other conservatives have been complaining since the last election that the count in the USA is not as fast as in countries such as France or Argentina - and thus fail to recognize that the conditions in the United States are completely different.

These include, for example, the extensive ballot papers and the decentralized system of elections without a federal election commission. In many thousands of different counties, in addition to the presidential election and Congress, votes for state parliaments, municipal representatives, school boards and other positions and voter decisions must be evaluated and then passed on at the same time.

Postal votes may only be counted on election day

The counting of the millions of votes also takes so long because the election workers have to process and check the legality of disputed ballots or ballots that have only been handed out provisionally due to concerns. Votes from soldiers stationed abroad or other Americans abroad can often arrive at the last minute. And postal votes often have to be checked at length, which is sometimes only permitted from election day onwards.

One reason why counting is so slow is precisely because of such regulations in the individual states. In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two of the most important swing states, there have long been calls for postal votes to be processed before election day so that they can be counted more quickly. However, this has so far been prohibited by law and the Republican-governed states have not wanted to change this.

Traditionally, the Democrats dominate the postal vote, so that until the early hours of the next morning, when the Democrats' postal votes are finally counted, it looks as if the Republicans are in the lead.

The "red mirage" according to the Republican party color or the "blue shift" according to the Democrats' color is what experts called this phenomenon in past elections. Trump and his supporters saw it as a sign of electoral fraud.

Fears of unrest the day after the election

Some of Trump's allies are urging him to push ahead even more aggressively this time and announce his victory quickly. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon recently said the then-president announced his victory at 2.30am after the last election, but should have done so at 11pm.

Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn recently hinted in an interview with the right-wing podcast American Truth Project that there could be riots the day after the election in states where ballots are still being counted because "people just won't put up with it".

Experts and many observers, however, hope that Americans will exercise patience. After all, there is ultimately only one way to find out who has won the presidential election: Waiting until enough votes have been counted - whenever that will be.

