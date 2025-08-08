The research team didn't expect this. A livestream from the deep sea off the coast of Argentina is setting new records for scientific videos. A character from Sponge Bob plays an important role.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you A deep-sea expedition off the coast of Argentina fascinates an audience of millions with a livestream

The underwater creatures are going down well on social media - especially a starfish reminiscent of a character from the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants.

The project sparked a debate in the country about cutting state research funding. Show more

A livestream from 4,000 meters below the surface is causing amazement and millions of clicks: off the coast of Argentina, an international deep-sea expedition is documenting previously unknown marine worlds live on YouTube. The images of glowing jellyfish, bizarre sea cucumbers and swimming starfish fascinate one country in particular: Argentina.

The stream has long since gained cult status on social media. Particularly popular: the "Big Butt Starfish", an orange-colored starfish with a strikingly voluminous rear end. The striking resemblance to the well-known character Patrick Star from the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants is immediately recognizable.

Research suffers under pressure to save money

The research is supported by the Argentinian science council CONICET, an institution that is currently under severe pressure to cut costs. President Javier Milei has imposed drastic budget cuts on research: Salaries and funding shrank by up to 35 percent. Around 4000 jobs have been cut in the last one and a half years.

The unexpectedly great success of the livestream in Argentina triggered a nationwide debate on cutting state research funding. For the researchers, the livestream is therefore also a silent protest.

The research vessel "Falkor (too)" will be diving daily until August 10, bringing the wonders of the deep sea to our screens in real time.

