Israel has the best anti-missile shield in the world: "Iron Dome" is actually considered impenetrable. Nevertheless, Iranian missiles keep finding their target, causing destruction and death. Why is that?

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iran has intensified its attacks on Israel following the US air strikes.

Although Israel has a sophisticated protection system against attacks from the air, there are always casualties and destruction.

Iran has developed a strategy to partially undermine Israel's "Iron Dome". Show more

In its attacks on its arch-enemy Israel, Iran regularly launches hundreds of missiles and drones in several waves. According to the Israeli military, it is able to intercept most of them - thanks to the famous Iron Dome. Nevertheless, buildings, especially civilian ones, are repeatedly hit.

Iron Dome only protects against smaller projectiles

The Iron Dome, developed by Israel with the support of the USA, specializes in intercepting rockets and projectiles over short distances. One battery of the defense system can protect a circular area with a radius of around seven kilometers. According to the annual report "Military Balance 2024" by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the Iron Dome has a success rate of more than 90 percent.

However, Iran has developed a strategy to break through Israel's missile shield. On the one hand, dozens of ballistic missiles were also used in the most recent destructive waves of attacks. Iron Dome can do virtually nothing against these weapons.

Iran relies on mass

For this, Israel has to use David's Sling. Two batteries of this defense system, which was also developed with the USA, are enough to cover the entire Israeli territory. Operational since spring 2017, it is used to disable larger ballistic and cruise missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

Because the mullahs rely on mass in their attacks and fire hundreds of missiles at the same time, Israel's missile defense is reaching its limits and is overwhelmed.