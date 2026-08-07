A new report provides an update on the ongoing production of the F-35 fighter jet, which is also being built for Switzerland. The Pentagon itself has now blocked its distribution. What’s behind this?

Fighter jet ordered by Switzerland Why does the U.S. want to keep an F-35 report under wraps?

Here's what it's all about The Pentagon has suppressed the release of a new report on the production and modernization of the F-35 fighter jet.

This suggests there are problems with the machine's modernization and could lead to delays in production.

Switzerland has ordered 30 F-35A aircraft.

The deal has been marked by controversies and mishaps from the very beginning. Summary created with

A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office provides an update on the current status and new developments regarding the production and modernization of the F-35 fighter jet. The Pentagon appears to find the report’s contents highly embarrassing: it has banned the distribution of the report—something that has never happened before with regard to the F-35.

This likely doesn’t bode well for Switzerland either. The first aircraft are scheduled to be officially handed over to Switzerland in mid-2027. Following a training period for Swiss pilots in Arkansas, the aircraft are to be transferred to Switzerland starting in mid-2028. In May, final assembly of the first aircraft intended for Switzerland began in the U.S.

Modernization is likely to cause problems

However, the suppression of the report now suggests there will be delays. Bill Sweetman, a former executive at defense contractor Northrop Grumman—which is involved in the project—told RTS RTS that “the completion dates for numerous F-35 production projects have been changed and postponed.” For Sweetman, this is an indication “that the program is facing very serious difficulties.”

These were related to problems with the machine's modernization. Combined with the high risk of overheating and a chronic shortage of spare parts, this paints a sobering picture. According to RTS, the jet’s operational readiness rate has already dropped from the 67 percent promised by the U.S. for 2021 to 44 percent.

In September 2022, government officials signed a contract to purchase 36 F-35A aircraft. The deal has been mired in controversy from the very beginning.

Purchases have already become more expensive

In 2025, it became known that the fixed price of 6 billion Swiss francs—could not be legally enforced. Previously, the Americans had indicated that 1.3 billion Swiss francs more than originally planned would be due.

Washington denied that this was a deliberate misrepresentation: It was merely a misunderstanding that occurred during the negotiation of the contract. By the end of 2025, it had become known that Switzerland would would forgo six of the originally 36 aircraft ordered.

The purchase of the stealth aircraft was approved by a referendum in September 2020. The vote was extremely close: Only 50.1 percent voted in favor.