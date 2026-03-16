War against Iran, rising prices in the USA: President Donald Trump has failed to keep key election promises and is now paying the price. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Donald Trump has gambled away: his policies are provoking criticism from within his own ranks. The very voter groups that helped him to victory in 2024 are increasingly turning away from the US president.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you No more wars abroad, low prices: There is currently little left of these campaign promises by US President Donald Trump.

Young voters are turning their backs on Trump: according to surveys, around 70% of 18 to 29-year-olds now reject his administration.

Even the MAGA movement is divided: While many supporters support the Iran war, prominent conservative voices such as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly are now openly criticizing the weapons campaign. Show more

Things are getting uncomfortable for Donald Trump, more uncomfortable than he could ever have imagined. According to polls, entire groups of voters are turning away from the US President - especially those who surprisingly supported Trump in the 2024 presidential election and gave him a second term in the White House.

The main trigger is the war against Iran, which is causing controversy within the conservative movement. At the same time, persistently high prices and economic concerns are causing approval ratings to fall. Several polls show that Trump's support is waning in key voter groups.

Particularly tricky for Trump: he is no longer only being criticized by political opponents, but also from his own political environment. Influencers, podcasters and commentators who supported him during the election campaign are now clearly turning against him in some cases and accusing him of breaking one of his key promises with the war against Iran - namely not to start any new conflicts.

And then, of all things, the fragile alliance to which Trump owes his return to the White House in 2024 is beginning to waver: young people, sections of the working class and new minorities. If these groups now refuse to support Trump or fail to mobilize again out of disappointment, Donald Trump's Republicans would have a serious problem in the midterm elections in the autumn.

Which voter groups are turning away from Trump?

Several polls and focus groups show that Trump's approval rating is currently falling in various parts of his electorate. Particularly affected are groups that surprisingly sided with him in 2024 and tipped the scales.

Young voters overall

Trump scored surprisingly well with young voters in 2024. However, they are now disillusioned and regret their decision, as the Washington Post writes.

According to a survey by the Washington Post, ABC and Ipsos, around 70 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds reject Trump's leadership. Many young voters criticize that the president is more focused on international conflicts than on domestic problems such as high prices or jobs.

Young men

Young men in particular had turned to the Republicans much more strongly in 2024 than in previous elections. Focus groups now show that this shift may only have been temporary.

Many young men are now questioning why they voted for Trump. The economic situation and the Iran war also play a decisive role for them.

Parts of the MAGA movement

"Make America Great Again": Trump can still rely on his most loyal disciples. However, there are now also critical voices within the MAGA movement.

While most of his superfans support the war against Iran, others are increasingly vocal in reminding us that Trump came into office promising to avoid new wars. Prominent conservative voices such as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly are even openly criticizing the weapons campaign.

Independent and undecided voters

Independent voters, i.e. voters who do not traditionally vote for one of the two major parties, are particularly sensitive to the military conflicts and economic uncertainty in Trump's second term. As polls show that a majority of the population is skeptical about the war against Iran, Trump's approval rating is also falling among this crucial group of voters.

Trump's surprise coalition: Latinos, blacks, working class

Trump had performed surprisingly strongly among Latino and black voters and the working class in 2024. However, rising living costs and energy prices are hitting these groups particularly hard. This increases the risk that some of these new voters will drop out again.

What role do economically frustrated voters play?

The economic situation is a key political risk for the president. According to an NBC News poll, Donald Trump currently has his weakest ratings in economic competence of all areas - in other words, on one of the issues that particularly helped him during the election campaign.

Rising prices play an important role here. Critics point out that higher energy prices due to the conflict in the Middle East could also make food and other everyday costs more expensive. Democratic campaign strategists are therefore already focusing on making Trump responsible for the rising cost of living.

Why are conservative influencers becoming a problem for Trump?

Donald Trump is likely to be hit particularly hard by criticism from the conservative online milieu. Podcasters and influencers reach millions of young voters - and were among the most important multipliers of his messages during the election campaign. Now they are turning against him.

One example is the popular podcaster Joe Rogan. He had made a grand gesture in support of Trump during the election campaign, but recently sharply criticized the Iran war and described it as a "crazy" and "insane" undertaking. Many people feel betrayed by Trump, said Rogan, whose influence is particularly strong among young men.

Why are the conflicts in his electorate so sensitive for Donald Trump?

The increasing criticism from within his own camp reinforces the impression of political uncertainty. When former prominent supporters publicly express doubts about Donald Trump, this is a visible sign of growing internal tensions within the conservative movement.

Trump's political success was based on an unusual coalition: conservative core voters, economically frustrated workers, new minority voters and young men. These groups have different expectations - and therefore react differently to issues such as war or inflation.

If this alliance falters, Trump will not necessarily lose his majority immediately. However, even minor shifts can be decisive in midterm elections, for example if individual groups are less motivated to go to the polls at all.

Can the Democrats exploit Trump's current weakness?

The criticism from Trump's own ranks naturally also provides his political opponents with arguments. Democrats gleefully point out that even former allies doubt the correctness of Trump's decisions.

Democratic campaign strategists are already trying to exploit the dissatisfaction politically. Above all, they are emphasizing the contradiction between Trump's election promises and his current policies: the president promised to lower prices and not start any new wars. If energy prices now rise and a military conflict escalates, this is a welcome target for the election campaign ahead of the mid-term elections.

At the same time, Democrats hope that disappointed Trump voters might be less motivated to take part in the midterms. If some young or independent voters do indeed stay at home, this could give the Democrats a decisive advantage, writes the Washington Post.

With material from the AP news agency.