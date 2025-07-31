Ghislaine Maxwell wants to shorten her 20-year prison sentence and offers to provide information about the network of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In doing so, the British woman is fully backing Donald Trump. There are reasons for this.

Ghislaine Maxwell is playing high poker. No wonder: Jeffrey Epstein's confidante was sentenced to 20 years in prison in New York in 2022 - among other things for the seduction of minors and trafficking in children.

An appeal failed in 2024, making the 63-year-old a convicted sex offender who also actively participated in Epstein's abuse of girls. Maxwell refused to testify in court at the time.

But now the British-born woman suddenly wants to talk - on one condition: "Ms. Maxwell cannot risk further criminal exposure in a politically charged environment without formal immunity," wrote her lawyer David Markus to the House Oversight Committee.

"If Ms. Maxwell were pardoned, she would of course be willing - and eager - to testify openly and honestly before Congress in Washington, D.C. , " it continues. In other words: Markus' client testifies before the House of Representatives about Epstein, his clients and the sex scandal.

"I may pardon her"

However, Maxwell does not want to return to her prison in Tallahassee, Florida. President Donald Trump has already been approached about the possibility of a pardon. "I may, but I haven't thought about it yet," said the 79-year-old on July 25.

Trump then flies to Scotland, where he is also asked about the issue on July 28, which is "in the news", as the New Yorker knows. "I may pardon them", he states again, but nobody asked him about it. "At this point, it would be inappropriate to talk about it," Trump ends.

lol wow… If you're wondering if Trump is going pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, here is how Trump previously responded when asked if he would pardon Flynn, Manafort, and Stone.



This sounds as if the president has a relaxed distance to the case. However, the clip above shows that Trump made very similar comments when it came to his convicted supporters Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, who were all pardoned in the end.

"So insulting to the victims"

For the young women who Epstein and Maxwell assaulted, this discussion is a slap in the face. "The mere mention of a pardon is so insulting to the victims," Arick Fudali from The Bloom Firm, which represents victims, told MSNBC.

"The victims have been through so much and have been deceived every step of the way," the attorney continued. After Epstein's passing, Maxwell is the only offender who has been put behind bars "for a heinous crime," he said. Straightening her out would make the victims victims again.

The women concerned would certainly have an interest in information that could uncover the paedophile's network. "But not in exchange for a pardon. She should serve her full prison sentence." Lawyer Renée Williams added on "Court TV" that there are probably still many victims of whom nothing is known.

"I've known Jeff for 15 years. Great guy"

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has already responded to Maxwell's lawyer's offer. A spokeswoman announced that "congressional immunity will not be considered for her testimony". But Maxwell can still hope for the White House.

Donald Trump has been desperately trying to sweep the Epstein files under the carpet for weeks. His outburst on July 8, when he snapped at a reporter who dared to ask for documents about the pedophile, is unforgettable.

No wonder the subject makes him so uncomfortable: he was once good friends with Epstein. "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Great guy," Trump told the New Yorker in 2002. "He's a lot of fun to be around. They even say he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Boundaries are blurring

On the one hand, Trump would prefer to bury the matter. On the other hand, he sent his deputy attorney general to Tallahassee prison to interview Maxwell. Last year, Todd Blanche represented Trump at his trial in New York.

After the Watergate scandal, steps were actually taken to make the Department of Justice independent of the government. Those days are over: Attorney General Pam Bondi is said to have warned Trump in May that his name would appear in the Epstein files. And in July, Trump's ex-lawyer asks the perpetrator what she knows.

"We haven't talked to the president or anyone about a pardon," Maxwell's lawyer Markus says after her conversation with Blanche. "We hope he exercises that power in the right and just way."

America wants answers

Will Maxwell manage to get a pardon? She knows Trump personally: "I've met her several times over the years," says the 2020 president. Like him, Epstein and she lived in Palm Beach, Florida. "I wish her all the best." Even today, he does not back away from this formulation.

This attitude is bearing fruit in part: "Maybe she's just a victim," says Greg Kelly from the right-wing channel "Newsmax" about Maxwell. "There was a rusty judgment. There was a lot of chaos for a while." Epstein's and Trump's ex-lawyer Alan Dershowitz complains that Maxwell is serving her boss's sentence and was the only one who could have been convicted.

1. Newsmax host Greg Kelly said on his show that Ghislaine Maxwell might be a victim and that there was a rush to judgment. At least 40 women have credibly accused Maxwell of either directly abusing them, grooming them, or facilitating their sexual exploitation on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein.



But on the other hand, people are demanding answers: almost two thirds believe that the Epstein files contain embarrassing information about Trump, according to a recent poll by the Washington Post. 85 percent support the publication. Only 16 percent are satisfied with the way the White House is handling the matter.

A diversionary tactic and a bad suspicion

Trump is therefore in a quandary. He has tried to distract attention from Epstein with other issues. But neither the publication of Martin Luther King's file nor the bizarre accusation that Barack Obama tried to manipulate the 2016 election through "treason" have worked.

Trump on Epstein: I never went to the island. Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never had the privilege of going to the island. I turned it down.



At this moment, the perpetrator Ghislaine Maxwell sticks her hand out. She claims to have spoken to Blanche by over 100 names. She has answered all questions, her lawyer emphasizes. Is Trump trying to get her to shut up about his role with a pardon, in order to have her shoot others - such as former President Bill Clinton - at the same time?

The Epstein scandal shows that something is rotten in the state of America. And Donald Trump is right in the middle of it. It was once said that he had fallen out with the paedophile over a real estate deal. Then the 79-year-old said that Epstein had poached employees. Now Trump clarifies again.

"He stole her": why Trump broke up with Epstein

It was specifically about an employee from a spa. A reporter asks whether it was Virginia Giuffre - see the video below. "I think she was one of them. Yeah, he stole her," replies the US President.

Virginia Giuffre has always spoken publicly about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In 2015, she founded the organization Victims Refuse Silence. However, the mother of three never came to terms with her ordeal: Giuffre took her own life in Australia on April 25 at the age of 41.

It remains to be seen what details will come to light in the Epstein case. Pressure is mounting to publish the official files after all. With Maxwell, however, Trump could go on the counterattack. The last word in this tragedy has not yet been spoken.