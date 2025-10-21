The atmosphere between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky at their meeting in the White House was rather tense. Picture: Keystone/AP/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky shouting at each other in the White House. Vladimir Putin is rubbing his hands together and everyone in Brussels is getting nervous. The escalation in the White House is scaring Europe. And rightly so.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Instead of "Tomahawk" cruise missiles for the fight against Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky received angry words from Donald Trump.

Their meeting in the White House was anything but harmonious, which must have pleased Vladimir Putin in particular.

Europeans, on the other hand, are alarmed: they must fear for their own security more than ever. Show more

"If Putin wants, he will destroy you!", Donald Trump is said to have shouted and also crumpled up a map showing the front line in Ukraine. The most recent meeting between the US President and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky is said to have gotten out of hand again, according to eyewitnesses.

The main point of contention was once again how to deal with Putin's territorial claims against Kiev. Trump argues in Putin's favor and demands that Ukraine cede territories annexed by Russia outright. This is out of the question for Zelensky. And so the two presidents have expressed their opinions so loudly in the Oval Office that some media are talking about a "shouting match".

The shouting in Washington echoes all the way to Europe. And that makes Europe nervous.

While Zelensky openly warns against a policy of appeasement towards Russia, it is clear that Trump is now back in line with Putin, who (probably not entirely coincidentally) called Trump shortly before Zelensky's trip to Washington.

The two want to meet again after the inconclusive Alaska summit, this time in Hungary's capital Budapest. For the time being, the USA is also not offering long-range "Tomahawk" cruise missiles, which Ukraine could use to attack military targets far into the Russian hinterland.

Trump would serve Putin the Donbass

It seems as if Trump is putting a gun to Ukraine's chest. And that is having an effect. A high-ranking EU official is quoted in the Financial Times as saying that Trump is no longer expected to make any strategic changes in Ukraine's favor. On the contrary: they are in the process of drawing up contingency plans for Ukraine that can also take effect without US support.

They appear to be necessary. If Putin were to take over the entire Donbass with Trump's support, Ukraine would be virtually defenceless as a natural line of defense up to the Dnipro. "In military terms, handing over the Donbass would be a disaster for Ukraine, " German colonel Markus Reisner told n-tv. Especially as it would make no sense at all for Kiev to cede territories that Russia has been unable to conquer in three and a half years of war.

A Ukraine deal between Putin and Trump at the expense of Ukraine would also be the "worst case" for Europe. In the New York Times, German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfrank, commander of the Operational Command of the German Armed Forces, warns that a lot is at stake in Ukraine: "our peace and our freedom, our political systems, our democracies, our pluralism, our federal structures".

Europe is still buying gas from Putin

The only reason Putin would stop would be "if he was forced to", says Sollfrank. The problem, however, is that the Europeans have no strategy for this. Although they want to continue to support Ukraine indefinitely, they do not know how they can end the war - at least not without the support of the USA. And not much can be expected from Trump at the moment.

In the meantime, according to Sollfrank, Russia is "rebuilding and regrouping its land forces, while at the same time attacking Ukraine and continuously learning in the process." Incidentally, the money for this is also coming from Europe.

"Think about it: they are financing a war against themselves. Who the hell does that?" Donald Trump rumbled in his speech to the UN General Assembly in September, when he was still on a confrontational course with Putin. And he was right. The EU is still buying crude oil and above all liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, worth around CHF 4.15 billion in the first half of 2025 (according to the EU statistics authority Eurostat).

However, this is set to end soon. From 2028 at the latest, the majority of the 27 EU countries want to stop importing gas from Russia.

Turning off the money tap to Russia is one thing that the EU is struggling with. The other issue is financial support for Ukraine, especially as money is no longer flowing to Kiev from the USA. Brussels is therefore looking for ways and means to at least use the Russian assets frozen due to the sanctions as a guarantee for a loan.

However, the idea is meeting with resistance from the Belgian government and the European Central Bank. Belgium fears legal consequences because most of the frozen assets are located there. The ECB fears turbulence for the euro.

Hungary issues arrest warrant for Putin

While the EU seems at a loss as to how to deal with Trump's current Ukraine policy, the US President is considering a division of the eastern Donbass region. Russia and Ukraine should each remain where their troops are currently located; anything else would be "very difficult to negotiate", Trump told journalists on a flight in his government aircraft Air Force One. He argued that the Donbass should be divided up along the front line.

This proposal could be discussed at the summit between Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin planned for Budapest soon. It would be the first time Putin has visited an EU and NATO member state since the start of the war. However, Hungary has assured Putin, who is wanted on a warrant from the International Criminal Court in The Hague, that he will be protected from arrest. Bulgaria announced that it would allow Putin to fly over in airspace that is actually closed to Russian aircraft.

Because the Europeans are hesitating and dithering, Vladimir Putin has nothing to fear and nothing to lose in Budapest. He can continue to make his maximum demands and Donald Trump will do the rest for him. Zelensky is left out in the cold - and the Europeans are only informed of the results.

With agency material.