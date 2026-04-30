Ukraine is an important factor in securing Europe, warns Finland's president. Because its army can do things that no one else on the continent can: 5 areas in which Ukraine excels militarily.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Finland and Estonia jointly support Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO. President Stubb increasingly sees Ukraine as an asset for Europe.

Ukraine has a large, battle-hardened army and is a leader in drones and air defense. Drones now dominate the majority of battles.

Kiev is expanding its long-range weapons and hitting Russian infrastructure effectively. Russia is making slow military progress and suffering heavy losses. Show more

It is a cordial meeting between the presidents of two countries that are very close. Finland and Estonia share the same language family, maintain friendly cultural contacts and are also closely intertwined economically. And: both border Russia to the east.

So it's no wonder that the Ukraine war was also discussed during Alar Karius' visit to his counterpart Alexander Stubb in Helsinki: at the joint press conference, the duo unanimously supported Kiev's accession to both the EU and NATO.

Meeting among friends: Alexander Stubb (back left) next to Alar Karis on April 28 in Helsinki. Picture: Keystone

Stubb is clear: "We need to think seriously about how much Europe really needs Ukraine, whether as an EU member or as a NATO member," warns the Finn. In fact, Europe could now benefit more from Ukraine than vice versa.

How does the 58-year-old arrive at these statements? Here are 5 points that prove him right.

A large, experienced army

According to Stubb, Ukraine has "the largest, most efficient and most modern military in Europe". Kiev's armed forces - apart from those of its war opponent - are actually numerically superior: the number of personnel is larger than that of France, Germany and the UK combined.

Europe's largest armies (active personnel) according to IISS Russia: 1,264,000

Ukraine: 677,000

France: 203,900

Germany: 179,850

Poland: 164,200

Italy: 160,400

Great Britain: 150,00

Greece: 131,650

Spain: 119,000

Romania: 68,500

Switzerland: 19,500 Show more

Kiev's armed forces offer advantages not only in terms of quantity, but also in terms of quality: the majority of soldiers have combat experience, which cannot be said of most Western European armies.

On the subject of efficiency, Stubb himself provides reference values: "The number of dead and wounded soldiers on the Russian side has risen to 30,000 to 35,000 per month - with a ratio of one Ukrainian to five Russians."

Months of attacks, heavy casualties, constant pressure… and the line is barely budging. Urban approaches, layered defenses, drones overhead, artillery blocking everything. Ukraine is forcing Russia into slow, reactive attacks that are draining manpower and time. Russian losses are enormous.



[image or embed] — D.Radka, #NAFO 🇨🇿🤝🇺🇦 (@dradka.bsky.social) 20. April 2026 um 14:00

Drones are changing the front line

How do the figures come about? While artillery used to be primarily responsible for the losses on the front line, the majority of the dead and wounded are now caused by drones: they now account for 80 percent of the losses, writes the Financial Times. Ukraine itself even speaks of 95 percent.

‼️🛩Footage from the enemy side, which shows the intensity of the use of FPV drones on the fiber optic line in the Konstantinovka direction🫡

➖The field is littered with a web of fiber optic threads🔥 pic.twitter.com/8CX8CptSv7 — Z.O.V Military (@WarHunter2222) April 25, 2026

At the same time, drones are expanding the combat zone: This means that units or material can also be attacked dozens of kilometers behind the front line. This has consequences: "In the death zone, which is closer to the front line, almost no transports are used," explains Iryna Rybakova from the Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade of the FT.

Ukraine plans to build a 10-15 km kill zone through Drone Line, which already brings together 1,000+ UAV crews. In March alone, they struck 10,500+ Russian troops and hundreds of vehicles. The #Netherlands has allocated $880 million to support the project. Dank je!



[image or embed] — Alina Pereverzieva 🇺🇦 (@perevaa.bsky.social) 10. April 2026 um 14:28

The enemy can be "in front, behind, [on the] sides - and for sure he will be in the sky," adds soldier Volodymyr Demchenko. Ukraine is not only a leader in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles, but is also leading the way in the use of ground drones: 25,000 of them are to be procured in the first half of 2026.

That is more than twice as many as were purchased in the whole of last year, according to Defense News. In March alone, ground drones carried out 9,000 missions, it continues. Defense Minister Mychajlo Fedorow has announced the goal of using robots for all front-line logistics in the future.

Strengthened air defense

What Kiev can do, Moscow can do too: Russia has the greatest expertise in drones after Ukraine. In an emergency, Europe would be completely overwhelmed: The Iran war has shown how poorly prepared the West and its allies are for this threat. There is no concept for an appropriate response to such attacks.

The Ukrainian armed forces have developed a layered air defense system in which jets, interceptor missiles, anti-aircraft guns and mobile teams work hand in hand. Proportionality is important here: firing generic munitions must not cost more than the target.

In this respect, interceptor drones, whose development is shaping Ukraine, are proving their worth. Since the beginning of the year, Kiev has already put twice as many of them into service as in the entire previous year, according to the Ministry of Defense. In March, they intercepted 33,000 generic drones.

The technical advantage is now recognized: Ukraine's cooperation with countries such as Germany, Norway, the Netherlands and Japan, as well as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is evidence of this.

Even the USA has now recognized the technological advantage of the Ukrainians - and they are now also cooperating with Kiev, see the video above.

Long-range capacities

Ukraine is not only making progress with drones - the country also has potential for missiles. It is now known that the military intelligence service HUR launched interceptor missiles into space twice during the war.

At least that is what MP Fedir Venislavskyi reported to the Ukrainian portal RBC. The first missile, which was fired from a transport aircraft, reached an altitude of 100 kilometers, while the second reached 204 kilometers. These were not tests, but combat missions.

Ukraine Launched Carrier Rockets Into Space Twice Using Transport Aircraft “In other words, Ukraine already has the technical capabilities to counter such enemy attack systems (Oreshnik, ed.) and destroy them in space,” the parliamentarian noted. #MOG8 militarnyi.com/en/news/ukra...



[image or embed] — Michael O’Grady 🇨🇦 (@mog7546.bsky.social) 13. April 2026 um 21:31

"This means that Ukraine already has the technical means to fend off similar enemy attack systems and destroy them in space," explained the parliamentarian. "We have missiles that almost nobody knows about, which hit enemy territory at a distance of up to 500 kilometers and fly at hypersonic speed."

However, these are obviously not available in large numbers - and are probably mainly used for special missions. The Ministry of Defense in Kiev announced on 28 April that the range of its long-range weapons had more than doubled since the start of the war, reports AP. In February 2022, it was possible to hit targets 630 kilometers away. Today they are at 1750 kilometers.

This must refer to new long-range drones, as the Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile can even reach 3000 kilometers. Kiev, for example, has just unveiled the new Sichen drone, which supposedly flies 1400 kilometers.

Strategic prowess

"If you look at the last four months, Ukraine is actually doing much better than Russia," says Alexander Stubb, assessing the situation on the battlefield, where Vladimir Putin's soldiers are making much slower progress.

The Russian military blogger "Rybar" has started complaining that Russia is losing all the progress it has made over the past year in the offensive near Zaporizhzhia. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's superiority in drones and trained operators is playing a major… pic.twitter.com/JQDBcOdFtc — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) April 20, 2026

Moscow is paying a high price for this, according to Stubb. "Ukraine now has the opportunity to fire more missiles and drones at Russia than vice versa. The pace at which Russia is advancing is actually minimal, at a cost of around 250 deaths per square kilometer."

Added to this is the massive economic damage that Kiev is currently causing in the world's largest country: The Kremlin can actually be happy about the sharp rise in energy prices fueled by the Iran war. However, the Swedish secret service attests that this is not enough.

"Despite the recent phase of high oil prices, which has given Russia higher revenues, a price of over 100 dollars per barrel for a whole year would be necessary to eliminate the Russian budget deficit," "Euronews" quoted from a corresponding document on April 21.

But even that will only work if Russia can refine, store and export its oil and gas. Kiev knows this too, however - and has been constantly and repeatedly attacking the relevant facilities since the start of the Iran war. The result: in March, oil exports fell by 300,000 barrels per day, according to "Al Jazeera".

Video from the department