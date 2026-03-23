Hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington DC to confirm Casey Means as US Surgeon General, February 25, 2026. IMAGO/Newscom World/Andrew Thomas

Casey Means' candidacy for US Surgeon General is turning into a political controversy - between the health agenda, the vaccination debate and intra-party opposition.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you The nomination of Casey Means as US chief medical officer is stalling because Republican senators are questioning her vaccination stance and qualifications.

Political actors are actively mobilizing support or opposition, exacerbating the conflict.

The Senate will now decide whether the MAHA ("Make America Healthy Again") movement will prevail politically or fail. Show more

In May last year, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of well-known health influencer and bestselling author Casey Means as the top health official in the USA. The nomination has since developed into a political controversy with a signal effect. Within the Republican Party, opposition to her positions on vaccinations and her medical orientation is growing. As a result, the appointment is increasingly becoming a test of the future course of US health policy. An overview:

Who is Casey Means?

Casey Means is a doctor, health tech entrepreneur and author in the healthcare sector who has established herself as an influential voice in the US healthcare debate in recent years. She is best known for her role in the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, which calls for a fundamental reorientation of healthcare policy. Together with her brother Calley Means, a senior White House health adviser, she published a highly acclaimed book on metabolic health, which was well received in political and social circles. Politically, she is closely associated with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who has positioned himself as a vaccine skeptic and is considered a central driver of the MAHA agenda.

What does she stand for professionally and medically?

Means sees herself as a "system critic": she questions traditional medical standards and advocates a change in thinking, away from pure symptom treatment and towards combating causes. She advocates a strongly prevention-oriented approach: diet, lifestyle and metabolic health should not only prevent chronic diseases, but even reverse them. Critics accuse her of oversimplifying and scientifically overstretching medical correlations.

Her professional career is also a source of debate: She dropped out of her surgical residency before graduating and turned to so-called functional medicine - a holistic approach that is sometimes viewed skeptically in evidence-based medicine. Her currently inactive medical license also reinforces doubts about her practical qualifications for the post.

Why is her nomination not progressing?

Confirmation in the Senate is stalling because Means has not formulated clear positions on key issues - particularly vaccinations. During her Senate hearing, she avoided clear statements on standard immunizations such as measles or influenza. Instead of strongly recommending vaccinations, she emphasized individual decision-making processes between doctor and patient. This reticence was seen as problematic by many senators, as it does not correspond to the previous understanding of the role of the office, which is based on clear, evidence-based communication.

Who specifically is blocking?

The resistance is not primarily coming from the opposition, but from within the Republican ranks. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski have publicly expressed reservations and signaled that they still see a need for clarification. Bill Cassidy, himself a physician and chairman of the relevant committee, also plays a key role. He questioned Means' positions intensively and is seen as a potential gatekeeper for the further procedure. As the majority in the Senate is extremely tight, even a small group of Republican senators could cause the nomination to fail.

What happens now?

First, the Senate Health Committee must vote on the nomination. If Means clears this hurdle, a vote in the entire Senate will follow - with an extremely tight starting position, as the Democrats are likely to reject her candidacy unanimously. Supporters of the MAHA movement are trying to build up political pressure. At the same time, there is growing resistance from medical experts and some politicians who fear a weakening of evidence-based health communication.