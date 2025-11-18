The restitution debate surrounding the bust of Nefertiti was examined in detail by blue News. Now the owner herself is speaking out: the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation. And it makes it clear why the famous queen will not be returning to Egypt.

The SPK explains why a loan to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza is out of the question despite state-of-the-art conditions.

At the same time, the foundation explains how it currently views the question of a possible return. Show more

It is one of the most stubborn cultural property crises of our time: the world-famous bust of Nefertiti has been in Berlin for over a hundred years - and the debate about whether it actually belongs back in Egypt has been going on for just as long.

The division of the find in 1913, the political situation in the 20th century, changing Egyptian governments, repeated demands for its return and, most recently, the opening of the gigantic Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza - all this has reignited the debate time and again.

With the GEM, which offers state-of-the-art security and presentation conditions, the situation has recently seemed to change significantly. But how does the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation see things today?

Last weekend,blue News reported in detail on the history of the division of the find and the long-standing dispute over ownership of the bust - and asked the German authorities.

"Highly fragile" - why Nefertiti is not allowed to travel

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK) has now responded to the request in detail.

The SPK acknowledges the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum as a significant milestone and praises its outstanding exhibition facilities. However, even a state-of-the-art environment does not change the core problem:

Nefertiti is not transportable.

The decisive factor for loans is "not only the conservation conditions at the exhibition venue, but above all the transportability of the object itself". And this is precisely where the problem lies.

Although the bust appears to be in excellent condition at first glance, it is "extremely fragile", as scientific studies have shown.

This makes it one of around 200 objects in the Neues Museum Berlin that fall into the "not transportable" category. In any case, the international trend is clearly towards prioritizing the physical well-being of objects over possible loans.

No demand for return - no reason from SPK's point of view

The Foundation also takes a clear stance on the recurring question of a complete return to Egypt.

The division of the find in 1913 was carried out in accordance with the law in force at the time, and all documents prove that the process was correct. At that time, in January 1913, the representative of the Egyptian Antiquities Administration had had sufficient opportunity to examine the finds.

In addition: "The Egyptian government has not made any demands for the return of the objects, not even on moral grounds," says the SPK.

At the same time, those responsible at the foundation emphasize that they are not refusing to take part in the global restitution debate. In recent years, the foundation has returned objects and "human remains" to countries of origin on several occasions and is actively researching colonial contexts.

International guidelines such as the ethical guidelines for museums or the German guidelines for dealing with collection items from colonial contexts form the basis for decisions on the return of cultural assets. Each case is assessed individually. In the case of Nefertiti, according to these standards, there is "no reason to return it".

The position of the Stiftung Preussisches Kulturgut, the owner of Nefertiti, is therefore clear: the bust of Nefertiti will remain in Berlin. And even the most modern museum in the world is unlikely to change this for the time being - at least from the foundation's point of view.

