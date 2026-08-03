A trusted confidant puts a stop to a high-profile project by U.S. President Donald Trump: the billion-dollar fund for “victims of political persecution.” Why Todd Blanche backed down, why Republicans rebelled—and what this defeat means for Trump’s future

U.S. President Donald Trump (right) is not very pleased that his acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, has scrapped the “victims’ fund” for his supporters.

Billions-Dollar Fund Collapsed Why is it that Donald Trump, of all people—his closest confidant—is pulling the plug?

Here's what it's all about Todd Blanche is backing down from Donald Trump's controversial $1.8 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" so as not to jeopardize his confirmation as U.S. Attorney General.

Of all people, Republican senators forced Trump's close confidant to back down because they consider the fund to be politically and legally highly risky.

The dispute shows that the U.S. president can no longer push through his plans and personnel decisions without facing resistance from within his own ranks. Summary created with

Unwavering loyalty and proactive obedience: Todd Blanche is considered one of Donald Trump’s closest allies. Blanche had represented Trump in court as a criminal defense attorney and was appointed acting head of the Department of Justice (DOJ) following the surprise departure of Attorney General Pam Bondi this spring. Trump wanted a political enforcer in this key position during his second term.

But now Blanche has scrapped one of Trump’s flagship projects of all things—the controversial $1.8 billion (1.46 billion Swiss francs) compensation fund for alleged victims of politically motivated prosecutions. Blanche issued a corresponding order on Sunday evening. The move came after weeks of negotiations with Republican senators, who had threatened to block his confirmation as attorney general.

What’s unusual about this is that Blanche scrapped the project against the president’s explicit wishes. Trump had also faced fierce opposition from within his own ranks. Here are the key questions and answers about this unusual power struggle.

What is this $1.8 billion fund all about?

The so-called “Anti-Weaponization Fund” was intended to compensate people who consider themselves victims of politically or ideologically motivated persecution by U.S. authorities. A total of approximately $1.8 billion was earmarked for this purpose.

When the announcement was made in May, the Ministry of Justice stated that the fund was intended to facilitate financial payments and even official apologies. According to the ministry, there would be no party-political conditions attached.

The fund was created as a result of an extraordinary settlement between Donald Trump, his family, and the Trump administration. Trump had sued the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Treasury Department for $10 billion. The lawsuit stemmed from the unlawful disclosure of confidential tax information, including to the media.

The parties settled the dispute in May 2026. The fund was part of the out-of-court settlement. The agreement also provided protection for Trump and members of his family from tax audits.

Why is the fund so controversial?

Critics fear that, under the guise of compensation, taxpayer money could ultimately end up in the hands of Trump’s political allies. A particularly contentious issue is whether individuals who were convicted for their involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, would also be eligible to apply for payments. After returning to the White House, Trump pardoned numerous participants.

At first, Blanche did not rule out the possibility that these individuals might also benefit from the fund. This gave the impression that the government wanted to financially compensate people who had been prosecuted for attacks on police officers, for obstructing Congress, or for other criminal offenses.

Added to this was a constitutionally and politically sensitive issue: The U.S. government could have distributed an enormous sum outside the framework of a traditional compensation program approved by Congress. Critics therefore described the fund as a kind of political slush fund. Until the very end, it remained unclear what specific criteria would be used to determine who had actually been a victim of political abuse of state power.

Why did Trump's own Republicans, of all people, rebel?

The key opposition came from Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Both serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which must consider Blanche’s nomination. And both had been dropped by Donald Trump.

Cornyn and Tillis’s criticism was not limited to potential payments to those involved in the Capitol riot. The senators were also troubled by the fact that, while the Department of Justice publicly declared the fund closed, it long refused to issue a clear and legally binding termination.

Cornyn and Tillis therefore feared that the project might be revived later under a different name or in a slightly modified form. They demanded a written assurance that the fund had been permanently scrapped and made it clear that without a binding repeal of the fund, there would be no support for Blanche.

Why did the fund put Todd Blanche in a difficult position?

Todd Blanche finds himself in an unusual dilemma. On the one hand, he owes his rise to the top of the Department of Justice to the president. On the other hand, he must prove to the Senate that he does not intend to run the department solely in accordance with Donald Trump’s personal interests.

Blanche needs Republican votes to secure a recommendation from the Judiciary Committee. Since the Democrats rejected his nomination and Cornyn and Tillis refused to support it, the confirmation process had stalled.

Trump himself had further escalated the conflict. He publicly raised the possibility of withdrawing Blanche’s nomination and instead keeping him acting attorney general. He also announced that he might push the fund through by other means.

Why did Todd Blanche cave in now?

On Sunday evening, Blanche pulled the emergency brake. In a formal order, he rescinded the decree of May 18 that had established the fund.

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The fund now has neither legal force nor effect, Blanche explained. At the same time, the Ministry of Justice clarified that the plan had never been implemented in practice: No money had been transferred, no decision-making body had been established, and not a single application had been processed. Blanche also clarified that the protection from tax audits for Donald Trump applies only retroactively to existing claims and not to the president’s future tax returns.

The timing is hardly a coincidence. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote again on Blanche’s nomination tomorrow, Tuesday, August 4. By issuing the written retraction, Blanche met the key demand of the Republican holdouts. This should remove the biggest immediate obstacle to his confirmation.

Why is this dispute so politically explosive?

The controversy surrounding the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” centers on a key question of Trump’s second term: Can a president use the power of the state to compensate his own supporters?

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For years, Trump and his supporters have maintained that the police, prosecutors, intelligence agencies, and tax authorities have been politically exploited against conservatives. The fund was intended to translate this narrative into an official government compensation program.

His opponents see the fund as the exact opposite: a government could use it to determine for itself who has been politically persecuted and then distribute public funds to those individuals.

What does this dispute mean for Donald Trump?

For Trump, the end of the fund is a political defeat. First of all, the opposition from Cornyn and Tillis shows that Trump’s control over the Republican Party is not unlimited. Individual senators can still exert considerable pressure when majorities are narrow.

Furthermore, the project—which Trump had intended to use to back up his repeated claims of alleged persecution of his supporters—was halted by none other than his former lawyer. Trump’s claim that he can push through his personnel decisions within his own party without resistance has clearly been called into question.

But Donald Trump wouldn't be Donald Trump if he didn't still stand by the fund. He stated that those charged in connection with the Capitol riot had seen “their lives destroyed” and deserved compensation for their suffering. He also held out the prospect of a legislative revival of the fund through Congress.

With agency material.