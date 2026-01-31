Why is there another shutdown in the USA? - Gallery The USA is experiencing another shutdown (archive image). Image: dpa The shutdown is linked to US President Trump's deportation policy. Image: dpa In San Francisco, too, many people are demonstrating against the migration policy and the actions of the federal authorities. Image: dpa Why is there another shutdown in the USA? - Gallery The USA is experiencing another shutdown (archive image). Image: dpa The shutdown is linked to US President Trump's deportation policy. Image: dpa In San Francisco, too, many people are demonstrating against the migration policy and the actions of the federal authorities. Image: dpa

Once again, numerous government operations in the USA cannot be financed. Memories of the historically long shutdown in the fall are coming back.

DPA dpa

The funding of numerous government operations in the USA has expired. It was only in November that the longest shutdown in US history ended after 43 days. What do the protests against the brutal deportation policy of President Donald Trump's government have to do with this?

Another shutdown?

Yes, although it could last much shorter than the previous one. The reason for this is that the Senate has already passed a compromise solution for follow-up funding. Now the House of Representatives still has to approve it before Trump can sign it. There will probably be no vote in the House of Representatives before Monday - and it remains to be seen whether the MPs will agree. Trump is under pressure domestically. He will not want a government shutdown.

How big are the consequences?

Less than the historically long shutdown from October 1 to mid-November 2025. This time, the focus is on a smaller legislative package. Of a total of twelve laws on the budget, six have already been passed and entered into force. These remain unaffected. Of the remaining six, the Senate approved five, excluding only the bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Why?

This has to do with the protests against the Trump administration's rigorous deportation policy and the fatal shooting of two US citizens in the city of Minneapolis.

The US government sent thousands of federal officers to the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota weeks ago. The deployments are part of Trump's deportation policy. This was met with resistance in Minneapolis - after the fatal shootings of the two US citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal officials, the outrage and protests spread nationwide. The Democrats took this wave of protest to the US Parliament.

They have now also succeeded in ensuring that the Department of Homeland Security only receives two weeks of transitional funding. The Democrats in opposition want federal officers to no longer be allowed to wear masks and body cameras when carrying out operations against migrants. The raids, some of which involved people wearing masks, had put off many residents in the USA.

How big are the effects of the shutdown?

Initially, they are likely to remain manageable. Many ministry and government employees are not working at the weekend. However, the situation could change if there are complications in the House of Representatives.