Havana at the limit Why is Trump turning off Cuba's oil tap?

Christian Thumshirn

13.2.2026

Cuba is facing an acute energy crisis - with tangible consequences for millions of people. The trigger is an executive order from Donald Trump that declares the island an "extraordinary threat" to the USA and enables new sanctions. Why is he doing this?

13.02.2026, 23:18

Is Cuba on the brink of collapse in three weeks? The island is running out of fuel - and with it electricity, transportation and supplies. Since Donald Trump declared Cuba an "extraordinary threat" by executive order, there has been a de facto oil blockade: anyone who continues to supply risks US sanctions.

What is Trump up to?

But what is Trump aiming to achieve with this move? Officially, it is about national security and the accusation that Havana is cooperating with states such as Russia and Iran. Critics see it primarily as political pressure - with the aim of bringing the regime to its knees economically.

Our video explainer shows what is behind the order and how dramatic the situation already is.

