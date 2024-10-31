Test of nerves? Why it could take until the US election result - Gallery Zach Manifold is the election supervisor responsible for the vote count in Gwinnett County. He says: "The elections have never been as accurate as they are today. Image: dpa Election expert Charles Bullock in his office at the University of Georgia. Image: dpa Here, an election worker sorts the ballot papers that have arrived by post. Image: dpa Voting is already in full swing at the polling station in Lawrenceville. Image: dpa In Georgia, people can cast their ballots before Election Day on November 5 - like here, in Gwinnett County. Image: dpa Queue up for early voting. Image: dpa In Gwinnett County, absentee ballots can be processed up to a certain point to speed up the counting process on Election Day. Image: dpa Test of nerves? Why it could take until the US election result - Gallery Zach Manifold is the election supervisor responsible for the vote count in Gwinnett County. He says: "The elections have never been as accurate as they are today. Image: dpa Election expert Charles Bullock in his office at the University of Georgia. Image: dpa Here, an election worker sorts the ballot papers that have arrived by post. Image: dpa Voting is already in full swing at the polling station in Lawrenceville. Image: dpa In Georgia, people can cast their ballots before Election Day on November 5 - like here, in Gwinnett County. Image: dpa Queue up for early voting. Image: dpa In Gwinnett County, absentee ballots can be processed up to a certain point to speed up the counting process on Election Day. Image: dpa

The countdown to the US presidential election is on. But many people doubt that the outcome will be clear by election night. This is due to a complex electoral system - and Donald Trump.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The elections for the US presidency are drawing ever closer.

It could be some time before the final figures on the outcome are known.

Many factors play a role in this - and probably Donald Trump. Show more

In the neon light of a sober warehouse, the US presidential election is revealed in its bureaucratic purest form: Open. Check. Sorting. While people are queuing outside to cast their votes early, election workers in Gwinnett County in the state of Georgia are working on the ballots that have already arrived by post.

The actual counting doesn't begin until November 5, but certain steps are allowed in advance, explains Supervisor of Elections Zach Manifold. Most of the votes in his constituency should therefore be counted by the evening of the election, he says. However, this does not mean that results will be available quickly everywhere.

In US history, there have often been elections in which the winner was not known for days. In 2000, it even took over a month due to a controversial recount and an appeal to the Supreme Court.

But the memory of the most recent election is particularly fresh - and sticks in the craw of many: Four years ago, Donald Trump fueled false claims of voter fraud for days while the recount dragged on in several states. In Georgia, the battle was particularly fierce at the time. Less than 12,000 votes decided victory in the state. Trump tried everything he could to reverse the result, even making an infamous phone call to the state's chief election supervisor.

Now that the Republican is running again - against Democrat Kamala Harris - there could be similar scenarios. The focus is particularly on the "swing states", i.e. states such as Georgia that cannot be firmly assigned to any party.

What can the USA expect on election night and possibly afterwards? The complex processes make it difficult to predict. Strong nerves are therefore highly recommended - and there are a few guidelines.

How does voting work?

There are several options: Early at certain locations.

By postal vote.

Directly at the polling station on November 5. Show more

Each federal state has its own rules for deadlines and proof of identity. The technology also varies: from traditional handwritten ballots to voting computers.

Why is voting so complicated in the USA?

The decentralized US electoral system allows the individual states a great deal of freedom in designing the election process. Election director Manifold sees this as a strength: "The elections cannot really be influenced on a large scale." However, the organizational bandwidth of the 10,000 or so electoral districts also harbours uncertainties. To ensure transparency, election observers from both parties are permitted in many places.

Why is the count taking so long?

First of all, because of the sheer size of the USA: counting an estimated 160 million votes in different time zones requires considerable resources. Absentee ballots in particular are delaying the process in some states because they can only be opened and processed on election day.

While most states - such as Georgia - bring forward certain steps, this is not possible in Pennsylvania, the most populous of the seven swing states, and also in Wisconsin. However, many Americans used postal voting in 2020 due to the pandemic, which is less expected this time. Another obstacle could be complicated ballot papers or requirements for proof of identity, which are mandatory in some states.

Could the initial results be deceiving?

Absolutely. Some states start counting the votes cast on election day. These then often tend to favor the Republicans because Democrats tend to use absentee ballots more. This can then initially suggest a lead for Trump, which could shift in favor of the Democrats as the postal votes are counted later - a phenomenon that provides scope for false allegations of the kind the Republican already stoked in 2020.

Will Trump make accusations of fraud again?

If the numbers are against him: most likely. "He's told people so many times that the election (2020) was stolen that most Republicans believe it," explains Charles Bullock, an election expert at the University of Georgia.

Trump is already spreading doubt again and preparing his supporters to question the result. This rhetoric could put pressure on counties to meticulously scrutinize their results.

Chief Electoral Officer Manifold emphasizes that US elections are more precise today than ever before. "But if you just look at social media and consume all the misinformation, you get a distorted picture of how elections actually work."

Could a close result trigger a recount?

Yes - in some states there is an automatic recount. If the margin is larger, candidates in some states can request a recount. However, this almost never changes the result, says election expert Bullock.

When is it clear who has won?

As there is no central election management in the USA, all eyes are on the "decision desks" of the media companies - they declare a winner in the individual states on the basis of voter surveys and initial vote counts. It is unclear whether it will be clear on election night who has won overall. In 2020, this took several days.

In any case, it will take considerably longer before there is a highly official result. The results from all states have to be officially certified: at local level, by the states and finally by the US parliament. In this complicated procedure, which extends into January, there can be delays at virtually any point - for example due to political pressure.

Can doubters legally influence this procedure?

It is to be expected that Trump supporters will once again take legal action against the results. In the 2020 election, such lawsuits led to brief halts in counting in some states. Dozens of lawsuits are already underway, mainly in swing states and from the Republican side.

