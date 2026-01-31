Impressive pictures show the partially frozen Hudson River in the US state of New York. North America is currently affected by a cold spell caused by the arctic outbreak weather phenomenon.

Nicole Agostini

In the USA, an arctic cold snap is currently causing temperatures of up to -29 degrees Celsius.

The Hudson River in New York is partially frozen over. This is a visible sign of the extreme cold.

Since mid-January, the arctic outbreak weather phenomenon has had a massive impact on large parts of North America. Show more

Temperatures in the USA are currently dropping as low as -29 degrees Celsius and the Hudson River in the US state of New York is partially frozen over. These are all consequences of the Arctic outbreak, a weather phenomenon that has had a strong grip on North America since mid-January.

Only recently, blue News reported on the extreme onset of winter in the Midwestern, Eastern and Southern states

Watch the video to find out all about the Arctic weather phenomenon.

