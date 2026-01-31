  1. Residential Customers
Up to -29 degrees Celsius Why it is currently extremely cold in the USA

Nicole Agostini

31.1.2026

Impressive pictures show the partially frozen Hudson River in the US state of New York. North America is currently affected by a cold spell caused by the arctic outbreak weather phenomenon.

31.01.2026, 19:48

31.01.2026, 19:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the USA, an arctic cold snap is currently causing temperatures of up to -29 degrees Celsius.
  • The Hudson River in New York is partially frozen over. This is a visible sign of the extreme cold.
  • Since mid-January, the arctic outbreak weather phenomenon has had a massive impact on large parts of North America.
Show more

Temperatures in the USA are currently dropping as low as -29 degrees Celsius and the Hudson River in the US state of New York is partially frozen over. These are all consequences of the Arctic outbreak, a weather phenomenon that has had a strong grip on North America since mid-January.

Only recently, blue News reported on the extreme onset of winter in the Midwestern, Eastern and Southern states

Watch the video to find out all about the Arctic weather phenomenon.

