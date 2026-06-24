What exactly is Kyiv’s army planning on the southern front? Bit by bit, it has surrounded the enemy around Crimea. Now the stage is set for larger operations: Will the Kerch Bridge fall? Will Moscow’s army be split in two? Meanwhile, Russians are fleeing Crimea, which is sinking into chaos.

Putin's Drama in 3 Acts Why Zelenskyy Is Likely to Launch a Major Offensive on the Southern Front Soon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prologue: If Russia had such a hard time defending Moscow’s refinery, how is it supposed to work in Crimea?

Act 1: Kyiv’s medium-range drones continue to disrupt land-based supply lines to Crimea. Moscow relies on air defense.

Act 2: Russian air defense fails and becomes a target itself. Drones continue to damage bridges in Crimea, further disrupting supply lines.

Act 3: Right next to the Crimean Bridge leading to Russia, Ukraine has destroyed ferries, oil depots, and Pantsir systems. The bridge itself is now blocked—and Crimea is more or less cut off.

Epilogue: How Kyiv could exploit the situation.

Prologue: All Roads Lead to Moscow

Think back to last week, when Ukraine carried out its largest airstrike to date on the Russian capital—and specifically to the role of air defense.

Take, for example, this soldier who, surrounded by civilians, fires a shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile at a drone.

Moscow air defense unit nestled amid heavily populated areas as usual, with absolutely no regard for life. pic.twitter.com/emo6Ql5QBk — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 18, 2026

A weapon that, incidentally, is heat-seeking, is deployed over the burning refinery. The missile therefore naturally doesn’t arc through the air to target the small engine of the Ukrainian drone. It is drawn to the massive fire on the ground...

The now famous explosion of the roof-tossing oil silo in Moscow, Russia, was probably caused by a Russian air defense missile. Absolutely hilarious.



[image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) 18. Juni 2026 um 22:19

...and lands in an oil tank, causing the roof to be blown off in the ensuing explosion. As images of this spectacular explosion go viral around the world—see video below—hardly anyone in Russia knows that their own people are responsible for it.

As far as Putin is concerned: Whoever suffers the—surprisingly substantial—damage...

Satellite images of Moscow's oil refinery after Ukrainian strikes show damaged tanks, including the one that became a meme when its lid got blown dozens of meters into the air by an air defense missile. Damage also visible at the AVT-6 unit and fire traces near the Sadovod market.



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 20. Juni 2026 um 12:38

... need not worry about ridicule.

Kyiv’s tactic hurts the Kremlin on other levels as well: “The attack on the Moscow oil refinery brings the war between Russia and Ukraine closer to Russia’s own doorstep,” the BBC notes. And it fuels the fuel crisis that is increasingly spreading across Russia.

Updated map of the regions of Russia where there are shortages of gasoline or diesel. As always it's worse in the occupied territories. New record, 32 in 7 days, at this rate 2 more weeks and all Russia is red 13 region added today look at the sources for the full list. pic.twitter.com/8JflDf8gPP — Stanimir Dobrev (@delfoo) June 21, 2026

The result: Moscow must strengthen its air defenses...

... and, in some cases, withdraw these systems from elsewhere.

Russia keeps bringing more and more air defense systems to protect Moscow. This doesn't stop Ukrainian drones from reaching Moscow and makes it easier for our drones to strike targets in other areas of Russia.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 22. Juni 2026 um 10:22

But nowhere is this crisis as severe as in Crimea: There, no fuel has been sold at all since June 21 at 9 a.m. local time. Some Russians are already warning that the fuel shortage on the occupied peninsula could be the prelude to something much bigger.

What happened? A drama in three acts.

Act 1: Cutting off the land connection

Weeks ago, Ukrainian forces began intensifying their efforts to target Russian air defense and radar systems in Crimea. At the same time, oil depots on the peninsula were attacked. This was preparation for the next phase: cutting off Russian supply routes.

👀The camouflage of fuel trucks in Crimea reaches a new level of absurdity



The city of Saki. The fuel truck was first marked with the inscription "Milk", and then a frame was installed under the tarpaulin to simulate a freight truck. pic.twitter.com/PreFS0XI2V — Beefeater (@Beefeater_Fella) June 22, 2026

This is made possible by Kyiv’s newfound strength in medium-range drones, whose production numbers are skyrocketing this year. Trucks 100 to 300 kilometers behind the front lines are also being systematically targeted.

Drones such as the Hornet fly into the target area and select their targets using AI: disrupting the radio link to the pilot is therefore futile. Using this tactic, the Ukrainian army has cut off the land lifeline between Rostov-on-Don in Russia and the Crimea via Melitopol.

Route of the R-280 highway from Russia through the occupied territories to Crimea. United24

The Russian enemy is desperately trying to restore the fuel supply to Crimea: anti-aircraft guns are being positioned and convoys formed, escorted by vehicles mounted with machine guns. However, these vehicles are also valid targets in their own right: it seems doubtful that the energy crisis can be resolved in this way.

Act 2: You Must Cross 7 Bridges

While trucks are burning along the land route to Crimea, the Ukrainians are making their mark in other parts of the peninsula: In recent days, they have repeatedly attacked various bridges:

Ukrainian attack on Chonhar last night. CODE 9.2 and Falanga multi-domain operations center are blocking Russian attempts to restore crossings to and from Russian-occupied Crimea. The Chonhar bridge is closed after previous Ukrainian attacks.



[image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) 13. Juni 2026 um 15:02

Bridges in southern occupied Ukrainian territories are degrading with critical damage, CyberBoroshno reports. Armyansk bridge has bypass dirt crossings, Henichesk and Chonhar bridges run single-lane with pontoons nearby. Russia is building backup dirt crossings, preparing for total bridge loss.



[image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) 19. Juni 2026 um 17:19

⚡️ The moment Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces eliminated the railway bridge over the North Crimean Canal



Crimea is looking a little more like an island every day🤌 pic.twitter.com/fQcGMAcHqk — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 23, 2026

Custom made bingo card for all of the rail bridges excluding Kerch Strait Itself



Reka Staraya Kuban AKA Kerch Alternatives Double Rail Bridge

45.14861, 37.31628

45.14862, 37.31654



Mius River Rail Bridge

47.57106, 38.8126



Reka Tuzlov Rail Bridge

47.4323, 40.10359



Siverskyi… pic.twitter.com/Z4NrM9MkzN — Intelschizo (@Schizointel) June 22, 2026

The destruction of bridges in Crimea means there are fewer and fewer roads along which supplies and troops can reach the front from the south. And these bottlenecks can now be attacked even more easily with drones, which find it easier to hit their targets when traffic is at a standstill.

💥 Update on bridges at the entrance to Crimea, - DroneBomber Chonhar direction 🔴Automobile bridge — 4 times 🔴Pontoon crossings — several times Henichesk (Arabatskaya Strelka) 🔴Bridge — 3 times



[image or embed] — MAKS 26 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 17. Juni 2026 um 17:19

The latest video from the 414th Brigade for Unmanned Combat Aircraft, also known as “Birds of Magyar,” shows just how relentless the drone war on the peninsula is: On the night of June 23 alone, 60 targets are said to have been attacked in Crimea.

Magyar's Crimean update:



Moscow will lie down in Crimea.

The USF Birds will continue helping it get there.

A colorful mix of targets – dig in, worms.



The night of June 23 was a fiery one in Crimea. Deep inside enemy territory, the USF Birds made plenty of noise – more than 60… pic.twitter.com/FjWNWzjsX9 — 414 Magyar's Birds (@414magyarbirds) June 23, 2026

Targets hit include Orion combat drones, a fuel tank in Kerch, Panzir-S1 and S-300, and ZSU-23, a Nebo-U radar, gas distribution and electrical facilities, and a large number of tankers and trucks.

Act 3: Kerch in the Crosshairs

In this critical situation, Kyiv is targeting the last remaining bottleneck: the Kerch Bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia. Since the latest attacks, it has been passable only for light vehicles. This bridge is now in high demand—among Russians who want to leave the peninsula.

Crimea ▪️ Kerch There are reports of huge lines to get on the Kerch bridge and leave Russian occupied Crimea. Local media report over 700 cars are in line. #Ukraine #Russia #Crimea #Kerch 🎥: Locals



[image or embed] — Ukraine Support 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@blue24world.bsky.social) 21. Juni 2026 um 18:27

At the same time, the remaining Russian ferries have come under attack—the last remaining option for...

More from today's attack. 3 ferries buring at Crimea. Ukraine's drones are making it into an island. Time to russians to go home



[image or embed] — Sven-Erik Volberg (@volberg.bsky.social) 21. Juni 2026 um 14:02

...to transport trucks or trains to Crimea.

1/5 Russia's logistics lifeline to occupied Crimea is under growing pressure. Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk says no Russian railway ferries are currently operating in Crimea. That matters more than it sounds. 🧵 Source: www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/4...



[image or embed] — Lewi Whalberg (@anno1540.bsky.social) 22. Juni 2026 um 07:40

But that’s not all: Two oil depots were also struck by Kyiv’s drones, which are located quite close to the Kerch Bridge...

Location of the attacked oil depots near the Kerch Bridge. Google Earth/phi

...one of which is still burning.

YouTuber Suchomimus also reports that two Pantsir air defense systems—which are supposed to defend the Kerch Bridge against drones—have been destroyed.

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Epilogue

Air defense systems destroyed? Oil depots in the immediate vicinity could not be protected? “The Kerch Bridge is an easy target,” summarizes the pro-Ukrainian YouTuber Suchomimus. The bridge has since been completely closed to vehicular traffic: Crimea is cut off.

😏 Russia has started rehearsing the loss of Crimea



A pro-war Russian blogger with close ties to the Russian Defense Ministry published a diagram titled “The Crimean Bridge as the Ultimate Target of the Blockade of Crimea.”



The plan relies heavily on Ukrainian-made systems:… pic.twitter.com/beBSkCeqtJ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 23, 2026

The Russians are furious. They accuse a well-known military blogger named Fighterbomber of provoking the attack when he reported that a large amount of fuel had arrived in Kerch. The Ukrainian side has mockingly thanked the Russian for this with a meme, as can be seen on Reddit.

But that’s just a distraction—civilians sense that something is coming their way. Local power plants run on gas, which is no longer flowing, according to RBC-Ukraine. Without electricity, the water supply also stops working. The tourist season is over. Many are fleeing. At least food is still available for purchase.

Possible attack vectors in the south of the front if the lack of supplies continues to negatively affect Russian troops. DeepStateMap/phi

And militarily? During its last, failed offensive, Kyiv’s army attempted to advance via Tokmak toward Melitopol to split the enemy forces (A). Alternatively, an attempt could be made to encircle Crimea from Kherson (B). If the Kinburn Peninsula (C) were liberated, that would likely also open the port of Mykolaiv (D) to shipping.

Ukrainian drone commander Robert „Magyar“ Brovdi says that Russian-occupied Crimea stopped being a springboard for Russian offensive operations against the Ukrainian army.



[image or embed] — (((Tendar))) (@tendar.bsky.social) 21. Juni 2026 um 14:04

Kyiv’s army intends to strike again this year, says its commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyj, on UATV: “We are creating the conditions for large-scale offensive operations, building up reserves, training personnel, and conducting targeted counteroffensives where the enemy is weak.” But when and where will this Ukrainian offensive begin?

The southern sector of the front remains a prime candidate in the near future.