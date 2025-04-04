Since the catastrophic forest fires in California, it has become clear that palm trees can act as fire accelerants during conflagrations. So what to do with the landmark? Authorities in California are still divided.

Celia Goldschmid

No time? blue News summarizes for you Palm trees are a well-known landmark in Los Angeles.

In times of extreme drought, however, they pose a serious risk.

The catastrophic forest fires in California a few weeks ago made it clear that palm trees are very susceptible to fire.

The Californian authorities are still divided on how to deal with the landmark. Show more

Alongside the famous Hollywood Sign, it is above all the majestic palm trees that characterize the cityscape of Los Angeles. They give the metropolis its unmistakable flair and are considered one of its greatest landmarks. But in times of extreme drought, they are increasingly becoming a danger.

