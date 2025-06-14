A Chinese man confronts a convoy of tanks on Tiananmen Square. The scene is abbreviated with emojis on the internet. Jeff Widener/AP/dpa

China censors the commemoration of the Tian'anmen massacre. New documents show how artificial intelligence is helping to erase all memory.

Petar Marjanović

China is increasingly using artificial intelligence to erase any memory of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre from the internet.

Content with symbolic allusions such as candles or image compositions are automatically recognized and deleted.

Former censors report high psychological pressure - and still believe that human creativity can always escape AI censorship. Show more

China is increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to erase any memory of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre from the internet.

This is shown by over 230 leaked documents published by the Australian broadcaster ABC. They come from insiders in the Chinese social media industry and provide an insight into the highly developed censorship system.

The documents come from Douyin, the Chinese TikTok, for example, and contain detailed instructions for so-called multi-channel networks.

These companies manage the content of dozens of influencers. They are supposed to delete all references to the massacre - even candles, flowers or image compositions such as "a banana and four apples" (🍌🍏🍏🍏🍏). Censorship is particularly strict in the first week of June.

June 4 as "censorship season"

First, an AI checks all content, followed by up to four levels of human control. The systems even recognize symbolic allusions using computer vision and speech recognition. "The technology does not make censorship new, but much more effective," says cyber expert Lennon Chang to ABC.

The censors' lives are also being scrutinized. They have to check hundreds of posts every day, are constantly monitored and sanctioned if they make mistakes. Some employees of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok and Douyin, report burnout and depression. The psychological strain is high and the pay is low.

Former censors such as Liu Lipeng report that June 4 is considered "censorship season". There are new bans every day. The internal motto is: "Delete first, check later." Nevertheless, Liu believes that people will always be able to evade censorship. "Creativity is stronger than AI," he told ABC.

