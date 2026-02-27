Fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan: why does a Muslim state attack another Islamic country during Ramadan of all times? The conflict has been smouldering for some time: the foundation stone was laid - once again - by a colonial power that drew a border with far-reaching consequences.

The basis of the conflict? Colonialism once again : Afghanistan as a buffer zone in the Great Game of the powerful, a British official who draws a line and the Pashtuns who share it.

Pakistan strengthens its own enemy : how Islamabad first raised the Mujahideen and later the Taliban, who are now being fought.

Pressure since October - now the cauldron is boiling: the first attacks, a fragile peace, attacks with dozens of deaths and Kabul's flirtation with India end in an escalation. Show more

The basis of the conflict? Colonialism

At the end of the 19th century, Britain's Queen Victoria and the Russian tsars fight the Great Game for power and influence in Central Asia. London's nightmare: St. Petersburg expands its power southwards through the Caucasus, establishes a port on the Persian Gulf and then threatens the sea route to India.

The Middle East, the Caucasus and India 1895: London does not want the Russian Empire to advance to the Persian Gulf and jeopardize the routes to India. OldMapsOnline

This is why it is so important to Great Britain that Iran and Afghanistan do not fall into Russian hands: The latter country is being subdued with two wars: Afghanistan remains independent, but London controls foreign policy. At the same time, the Queen has to consider how to separate this state from British India, from which Pakistan will later emerge.

"Save me from my friends": This caricature from the magazine "Punch" from 1878 shows the Afghan Emir Shir Ali between with the Russian bear and the British lion. Gemeinfrei

The kingdom sends a diplomat and official from India to establish a demarcation line: The later border is named after Sir Henry Mortimer Durand. It follows political calculations - for example with the tip in the far north-east, which ensures that there is no common border between the Russian Tsarist Empire and British India.

No direct border between the Russian Empire and British India: the Durand Line (red) on an English-language map. Commons/Weaveravel

The problem: the Durand Line also divided the settlement area of the Pashtuns into two parts: In Afghanistan, this population group makes up almost 50 percent of the ethnic groups. In Pakistan, which became independent in 1947, the figure was 15 percent. Afghanistan does not recognize the border after the founding of the neighbouring state because Kabul wants to lead all Pashtuns.

The Durand Line (red) and areas predominantly inhabited by Pashtuns (light blue). CIA/Gemeinfrei

Pakistan strengthens its own enemy

Then as now, Pakistan accuses Afghanistan of supporting Pashtun separatists across the border. Kabul, on the other hand, does not budge from its claims, neither as a monarchy nor under a communist government. Bilateral relations remained cool for decades. This changed in 1979 with the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

US President Ronald Reagan (third from left) meets "Afghan freedom fighters" at the White House on March 2, 1983: the US supports the mujahideen with money and weapons, including modern Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Michael Evans/Gemeinfrei

The USA turns Pakistan into a security partner in the Cold War and trains Afghan resistance groups there - the mujahideen. This increased Islamabad's influence in Kabul: when civil war broke out in Afghanistan after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989, the predominantly Pashtun Taliban prevailed in 1996, also thanks to Pakistan's help.

Mujahideen in Afghanistan in the 1980s. IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Islamabad also ensured that the Taliban did not completely disappear from the scene after September 11, 2001 and the subsequent US invasion of Afghanistan. But Washington exerts pressure - and Pakistan has to take military action against the Taliban in the Pashtun border region. Resistance formed in 2007 in the form of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP ).

It is precisely these "Pakistani Taliban" who are now triggering the renewed hostilities. Islamabad accuses Kabuk of supporting the rebels, who also maintain contacts with the so-called Islamic State, and of harboring terrorists. According to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, there were almost 700 attacks in the country in 2025.

Pressure since October - now the kettle is boiling

Following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover, Islamabad hopes that Kabul will have a moderating effect on the TTP, but even the United Nations attests that Afghanistan provides a favorable environment for the "Pakistani Taliban". In October 2025, Pakistan responds militarily - and bombs Kabul for the first time.

Afghanistan sees this as a violation of its sovereignty and attacks a border post two days later - and Islamabad retaliates with artillery. The skirmishes and incidents have continued ever since: On February 11, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif warns of war if the Taliban do not cease their actions in his country.

At the same time as Afghanistan is expanding its relations with Islamabad's arch-enemy India, deadly attacks continue to occur in Pakistan, resulting in dozens of deaths, reports "Al Jazeera" on February 24. Kabul denies cooperating with the TTP, but an escalation seems inevitable.

And now Pakistan's Defense Minister Asif writes: "Our patience has run out. Now it is open war."