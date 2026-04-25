Kremlin leader Putin is calling on the government to take measures to boost the sluggish economy. (archive picture) Mikhail Klimentyev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

For years, the Russian economy seemed immune to sanctions and the pressure of war. But now the balance is becoming increasingly unbalanced. There is no quick solution to the problems in sight.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Russian economy is shrinking, numerous sectors are in crisis and President Vladimir Putin is urgently demanding countermeasures from his government.

The main causes are the war in Ukraine, Western sanctions, high interest rates and structural problems such as a shortage of skilled workers, which are slowing down investment and growth.

In the short term, rising energy prices as a result of international conflicts are providing relief, but experts do not expect a sustainable economic recovery. Show more

The Russian economy is in a bad way - and Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is passing on the pressure to his subordinates. In the first two months, Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.8 percent, he read out the bleak statistics at a government meeting last week.

The central bank had only recently forecast an increase of 1.6 percent in the first quarter. Even if the drop was partly due to the larger number of Sundays and public holidays compared to the previous year, he now expects the cabinet to take measures to revive the economy, the president demanded.

It was the second government meeting on this topic since the end of March. Putin is not considered to be particularly interested in economic issues. However, in view of the current problems, the 73-year-old can no longer simply bask in the role of geopolitical strategist and commander-in-chief, but must show himself to be a caretaker.

Many sectors in need

The decline can be felt in almost all sectors. The figures are declining in the manufacturing sector, in freight transport, in industrial production and especially in the construction sector. In February, the developer Samoljot, one of the country's largest construction companies, asked the government - unsuccessfully - for a subsidized loan of the equivalent of more than 550 million euros.

It will probably take "several years" to get the company back on track, predicted Andrei Kostin, head of the state bank VTB, one of Samolyot's largest creditors. Experts predict a series of bankruptcies for the construction sector as a whole.

The Bank of Russia in Moscow recently cut its key interest rate for the fifth time in a row by 50 basis points to 14.5 percent per year. Keystone

There are a number of reasons for the crisis. They are all linked to the war against Ukraine ordered by Putin. The sanctions imposed because of the invasion have cut Russia off from technologies and new investments from abroad. On Friday, the central bank lowered the key interest rate from 15 percent to 14.5 percent. The central bank's key interest rate, which remains high, is stifling the investment activity of entrepreneurs in their own country. With such high interest rates, loans are more expensive than the profit expected from the investments.

Balance between inflation and the economy cannot be maintained

The central bank has therefore been criticized for some time now by the Association of Entrepreneurs and Industrialists. The financial institution did not raise the interest rate out of destructive rage, but to curb inflation and keep the rouble stable.

At the beginning of the war, the initial aim was to prevent citizens from withdrawing all their savings and exchanging them for foreign currency. Later, the central bank's main task was to offset the inflationary pressure generated by the amount of state money being pumped into the arms sector and the military. There is no more room to lower interest rates because inflation is at the upper end of the target corridor set by the central bank, said the head of the financial regulator, Elvira Nabiullina.

The entire economy has been reoriented to the needs of the frontline since 2022. While GDP still benefited from the switch to a war economy in the first three years of the war because the extensive government orders for the defense sector drove growth, this model has now become obsolete. By 2025, the ongoing boom in arms factories was only barely able to mask the crisis in the civilian sector. At the beginning of this year, this is no longer the case.

Customers shopping in a Lenta supermarket in Moscow. Keystone

Structural deficiencies and rising taxes continue to slow down the economy

The structural deficiencies of the economy - low labor productivity and a shortage of skilled workers - have not disappeared. On the contrary: the front acts "like a vacuum cleaner" and draws more workers away from the economy, economist Dmitry Nekrasov told the independent portal "Meduza".

At the same time, in order to finance the war, the state has not only plunged itself into huge debts, but has also asked entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens to pay. A series of new taxes, including higher profit tax and VAT, have been due since the beginning of the year.

Inflation is officially at just over five percent - but in everyday life, Russians clearly feel that they have less in their pockets because everyday products in particular have become disproportionately more expensive.

And now further side effects of the war are becoming visible: Ukraine has managed to bring the war back to the country of the aggressor. The numerous drone attacks on the oil industry are causing enormous damage. The drones cannot be stopped. If anything, the constant shutdown of the internet has caused even more problems - especially for sectors of the economy that were already highly digitized.

Trump as a helper in times of need

In the short term at least, the Iran war initiated by US President Donald Trump has brought relief to Russia. In April, revenue for the budget from the most important oil tax more than doubled and is expected to amount to the equivalent of almost 8 billion euros.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on economic issues with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in August 2025. Keystone

The high prices for oil, gas and fertilizer are giving the Russian finance minister a brief respite. The first quarter ended with a record deficit for the Russian budget of the equivalent of a good 50 billion euros. This means that the deficit in the first three months is 21 percent higher than planned for the year as a whole. The high oil prices should help to make the deficit somewhat friendlier in the coming months.

However, according to several experts surveyed by the daily newspaper Kommersant, the oil price shock will have little impact on economic growth. They warn that the resulting strengthening of the rouble, the continuing high cost of credit and the resulting low level of investment will prevent the Russian economy from gaining significant momentum again.

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