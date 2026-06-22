Russia’s air defense was once considered impenetrable. But those days are over: Time and again, Ukrainian drones are striking deep inside enemy territory. How are they doing it? Here’s an overview.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia’s air defense is under constant pressure from Ukraine—and keeps failing.

Ukraine uses a combination of large drone swarms, decoy drones, AI-powered planning, and targeted attacks on critical infrastructure.

This allows Kyiv to repeatedly overload or destroy Russia’s modern defense systems. Show more

It wasn’t all that long ago that attacks on targets deep in the Russian hinterland were considered the exception. But today, Ukrainian drones regularly reach refineries, military facilities, and even oil depots in Moscow. The explosions far from the front lines are shaking Putin’s empire to its core.

And they raise questions: Why is Kyiv so successful? Is Russia doing everything wrong? Or is Ukraine doing a lot right? Here’s an overview of why Moscow’s air defense is currently facing massive problems.

Is Russia’s air defense really that bad?

The air defense isn’t all that bad. Russia has capable defense systems such as the S-400, S-300, and Pantsir-S1. In fact, according to *Business Insider*, most Ukrainian drones are intercepted. The problem, however, is sheer size: at 17 million square kilometers, Russia is by far the largest country on Earth. Switzerland, for example, would fit into the country about 414 times. A defense network on that scale is almost inevitably bound to have gaps.

Added to this is the fact that Russia must protect not only oil refineries, airfields, and defense facilities, but also its own troops on the front lines and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Not least because of these challenges, the capital, Moscow, is increasingly coming under fire, and Ukrainian drones have even attacked targets in St. Petersburg, 2,500 kilometers from the border.

Why are Ukrainian drones still managing to get past Russian defenses?

Ukraine is increasingly relying on so-called saturation attacks. In these attacks, many drones are launched simultaneously from different directions. The air defense system must then decide which targets to engage and which to ignore.

Even if 95 percent of the attackers are shot down, the few remaining drones can be enough to hit a refinery, a fuel depot, or a factory. The attacks on the Moscow refinery in June are considered an example of this strategy.

Why does Ukraine always attack refineries but rarely other infrastructure, such as bridges?

There is a simple reason why Ukraine has focused its attacks in the Russian hinterland primarily on the oil industry. For distant targets, Kyiv primarily has drones with comparatively small warheads at its disposal. Instead of attacking factories or bridges—which are difficult to destroy—Ukraine therefore targets refineries and fuel depots. These are equally important economically and militarily but are often less well protected.

To inflict maximum damage, the drones are now targeting complex processing units within the refineries. These are difficult to repair and often require replacement parts from abroad. According to Bloomberg, Russian gasoline production has already dropped significantly as a result.

Black smoke over Moscow following a Ukrainian drone attack on a refinery on June 18, 2026. Image: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

What role do decoy drones play?

According to Ukrainian military officials, Kyiv sends hundreds of so-called decoy drones ahead of the actual attack drones in some strikes. Some of these drones are unarmed and serve only to trigger radar systems, waste anti-aircraft missiles, and expose vulnerabilities in the defense.

In some cases, the decoy drones also carry small explosive charges and can damage air defense positions, explains the “Kyiv Post.” Some jet-powered drones can even mimic cruise missiles on radar. The actual attack drones follow in a subsequent wave. By then, however, Russia has already fired off large quantities of expensive interceptor munitions—and revealed the locations of its radar and defense systems.

How Much AI Is Involved in Kyiv’s Drone Attacks?

Ukrainian intelligence officials report that AI-powered systems coordinate large swarms of drones and can dynamically adjust flight paths. The goal is to evade Russian radars, synchronize attacks, and exploit gaps in the defense network. This makes it more difficult for Russian air defense to maintain an overview of the situation.

Is Russia now losing control of its airspace?

Not necessarily. Russian air defense continues to shoot down a large portion of the attackers. However, Ukraine’s recent successes show that even heavily protected regions are not invulnerable.

A Ukrainian long-range drone strike reportedly hit the Tyumen Oil Refinery in Russia’s western Siberia, roughly 2,000 kilometers from Ukraine.



The facility is one of Russia’s larger refineries, with an annual processing capacity of 7.5–9 million tons of crude oil.



Local… pic.twitter.com/FLt55nrOLD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 20, 2026

For Moscow, this is primarily a political problem, as the French newspaper “Le Monde” notes: Every strike in Moscow, in Crimea, or at key industrial facilities damages the image of an all-powerful defense and forces Russia to devote more and more resources to protecting its hinterland.