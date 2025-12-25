According to civil rights activist Irina Scherbakowa, Kremlin boss Putin relies on loyalty instead of rules. Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA Pool via AP/dpa

The Russian civil rights group was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, but has been driven into exile. Memorial is trying to counter Putin's Russia from the outside.

DPA dpa

Civil rights activist Irina Scherbakowa considers Putin's rule to be more unstable than the late Soviet Union, as it is based on personal loyalty rather than fixed rules and depends heavily on Putin himself.

Despite the growing crisis, she does not expect the system to collapse quickly, as Russia still has considerable state resources and a strong security apparatus.

The banned human rights organization Memorial continues to investigate Soviet and Russian state terror in exile. Show more

According to Russian civil rights activist Irina Scherbakowa, Russia under Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is less stable than the former Soviet Union. The Soviet system was ultimately rotten and untrustworthy, but there were clear rules for the state leadership, the Communist Party and the administration, said the co-founder of the human rights organization Memorial in Berlin. "Putin doesn't have any of that."

His system is authoritarian and is "based on the mafia principle, on personal loyalty", Scherbakowa told the German Press Agency. Everything depends on Putin (73). "And that can mean that if anything happens to this person, everything will start to fall apart."

"Putin's power still has capacity"

However, the 76-year-old does not expect Putin's rule to collapse quickly, even after almost four years of aggressive war against Ukraine. "The crisis is getting worse, but the country still has capacity, and power has capacity. The security apparatus is very strong."

Putin's propaganda includes a rewriting of history, a glorification of a supposedly heroic Russian past, said Sherbakova. In contrast, Memorial is continuing to "come to terms with the history of political repression and resistance" despite the 2021 ban in Russia.

Largest archive on Soviet state terror

The work of Memorial, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, is changing in exile, said Scherbakowa. She herself had to leave Moscow shortly after the start of the war and is chairwoman of the Zukunft Memorial association in Germany. The civil rights organization has the largest non-governmental archive on political persecution in the Soviet Union, on the camp system, on the perpetrators, on the wars in Chechnya and Georgia, she says. "And we want people to have access to our documents and materials."

The Russian archive with several million names and hundreds of thousands of documents is to be further digitized and made accessible. A multimedia platform in German, Russian and English is also planned. The "Lanterna" (Lantern) project is intended to recount the experiences of Soviet and Russian state terror in individual stories for a young audience.

Going beyond the Russian experience

"Lanterna" is also intended to go beyond the Russian example. "It is important to us to make it an international conversation," says Filipp Dzyadko, who is responsible for the project at Zukunft Memorial. It will also be about coming to terms with dictatorship in Germany, Argentina, South Africa and other countries.