The Preah Vihear temple is located in northern Cambodia, in an area that Thailand claims as its own. Fights between the two states break out time and again in the border area. Picture: IMAGO/imagebroker

Shots are fired on the border between Cambodia and Thailand. This is not the first escalation. The conflict has its roots in the colonial border demarcation and a 1000-year-old temple.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has repeatedly led to armed clashes for 15 years.

The roots of the conflict lie in the border demarcation, which was carried out unilaterally by the colonial power France. Despite this, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has twice declared it valid.

Domestic political and economic instability in both countries continue to fuel the conflict and make it difficult to find a peaceful solution.

The instability has grown after an informal telephone conversation between the Thai Prime Minister and the Cambodian ruler was leaked. Show more

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been rising for weeks. The 817-kilometre border has been disputed for more than a hundred years - especially in the Emerald Triangle region, where the three countries of Thailand, Cambodia and Laos meet.

The most recent escalation began on May 28, when Thai soldiers killed a Cambodian army member in an exchange of fire in the border area.

The origins of the conflict lie far back, in a different era, long before the states existed in their present form. A look back.

Battle for a 1000-year-old temple

Preah Vihear is a Khmer temple built on a plateau between the 9th and 11th centuries AD. During this period, the Khmer kingdom experienced the height of its power.

Angkor Wat, the temple complex in Cambodia visited by millions of people every year, was also built in those centuries. The people of Cambodia still call themselves Khmer today. However, there are also Khmer in Thailand.

The temple complex is located on a high plateau, which falls away steeply at the northern end. Cambodia lies on the lower plateau. For a long time, Preah Vihear was much easier to reach from the Thai side than from Cambodia.

Colonial power defined the border

The current border between Thailand and Cambodia is much younger than the history of the two countries goes back. Cambodia was a French colony and part of French Indochina from 1863 to 1953. Thailand was never colonized, but was in the weaker position in the power struggle with France.

France and Thailand had formed a border commission to determine the course of the border. In the end, however, France alone decided in 1907 that Preah Vihear lay on its territory - which would later become Cambodia.

The border between Thailand and Cambodia was drawn by France as the colonial power and confirmed by the International Court of Justice. Reliefweb/OCHA

Until the Second World War, Cambodia/France and Thailand repeatedly shifted the border and Preah Vihear changed territory several times. When Cambodia expelled the French colonial rulers in 1953, Thailand conquered Preah Vihear for the last time for the time being.

The International Court of Justice rules

In 1959, Cambodia appealed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to have the Thai claims to the area legally clarified. In 1963, the International Court of Justice ruled that Preah Vihear and the area around the site were within Cambodia's borders.

Thailand complied with the decision, but in fact never accepted it. In the years that followed, Cambodian King Sihanouk made efforts to signal to the people of Thailand that they were welcome at the temple at any time.

At the end of the 1960s, civil war broke out in Cambodia and the temple complex was barely accessible due to the armed conflict and mines.

Thailand appealed to the ICJ again in 2011. In 2013, the ICJ confirmed the 1963 ruling, but stated that the court could not decide on the exact demarcation of the border. This allowed both countries to interpret the ruling as a victory.

Unesco World Heritage application as a spark

In the 2000s, Cambodia and Thailand made the temple complex more accessible to religious and tourist visitors. Until then, as already mentioned, Preah Vihear was easier to reach from Thailand than from Cambodia.

In 2008, Cambodia applied to have Preah Vihara recognized as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Unesco accepted the place of worship, but Thailand protested loudly.

Cambodia then closed the border. Since then, troops from both countries have been facing each other there and repeatedly firing at each other. By 2011, 34 people had died in these battles and over 30,000 had fled the area.

The latest escalation spiral

There have been repeated exchanges of fire on the Thai-Cambodian border and in the vicinity of the Preah Vihear temple for years. However, when there are casualties, the conflict climbs one or more steps up the escalation ladder.

After a Cambodian soldier was killed in an exchange of fire at the end of May 2025, the governments of the two countries blamed each other, claiming that the other side had fired first.

Mediation talks at the beginning of June failed to ease the situation. At the end of the talks, Thailand announced that it would increase its military presence in the area. The two countries downgraded their diplomatic relations.

On July 24, the most serious armed clashes in recent times took place. Thailand accused Cambodia of firing rockets into a village.

In return, Cambodia reported Thai air strikes on a military base. According to Thai reports, the Cambodian shelling has cost the lives of nine civilians.

A leaked telephone conversation

Cambodia's long-term ruler Hun Sen spoke to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on the phone outside official diplomatic channels after the fatal shooting of the Cambodian soldier.

Her father is Thaksin Shinawatra, former prime minister and an important political figure for decades. He and Hun Sen have maintained a professional, some would even say friendly, relationship for many years and know each other well.

In the telephone conversation, the Prime Minister called the Cambodian Senate President "uncle" and made negative remarks about the Thai army chief. Shortly afterwards, a recording of the phone call was leaked.

A storm of indignation erupted over Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who had to resign from office shortly afterwards. Her father, the Thai ex-prime minister, feels that he and his family have been betrayed by the publication of the supposedly private conversation.

It is suspected that Hun Sen has something to do with it. After an excerpt became public, he published the entire conversation, which he claims to have recorded with a mobile device.

Political instability on both sides

A severe economic crisis is raging in Cambodia. Hun Sen is officially no longer head of state. He handed over the office of prime minister to his son Hun Manet in 2023. However, in his role as President of the Senate, he is still regarded as the ruler of Cambodia

Thailand has long been politically unstable, with conservative groups loyal to the king fighting against progressives, including the Shinawatra clan. Since the forced resignation of the prime minister, the ruling coalition has been even more unstable than before.

On both sides of the disputed border, the conflict with the neighboring country offers the opportunity to present oneself as a fighter for the fatherland. So far, it has always been possible to calm the situation.

Even now, observers do not expect the crisis to escalate into an all-out war. Nevertheless, the political and economic instability of both states is a poor starting point for calming the situation, let alone for a sustainable solution to the border dispute.

With material from "Time Magazine", International Crisis Group, Stanford University, Britannica, BBC, Guardian, "Tages-Anzeiger" and SDA.