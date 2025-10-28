Hurricane "Melissa" is racing towards Jamaica with wind speeds of up to 280 km/h. The storm of the highest category brings heavy rainfall, meter-high tidal waves - and already several deaths in the Caribbean.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Melissa" has strengthened to a level 5 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 280 km/h.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness warns of "devastation of historic proportions".

At least seven people have already lost their lives in Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Show more

Hurricane "Melissa" has claimed its first lives in the Caribbean and is moving towards Jamaica with destructive force. According to the US Hurricane Center (NHC), the center of the storm was around 240 kilometers southwest of Kingston on Monday evening - with peak winds of up to 280 kilometers per hour. This corresponds to the highest category 5.

Why is everyone trembling ahead of Hurricane Melissa?

"Melissa" is already the 13th named storm of the hurricane season in the Atlantic, which lasts from early June to late November. The hurricane was expected to continue moving across eastern Cuba after hitting Jamaica.

"Melissa" is moving very slowly and could therefore remain over land for a long time and cause significantly more damage than other hurricanes. Wind speeds of up to 280 kilometers per hour were reportedly measured inside the storm. Catastrophic flash floods and numerous landslides are likely. There could be devastation on the scale of hurricanes "Maria" in 2017 or "Katrina" in 2005.

Tidal waves of up to four meters were expected on the south coast of the country, and forced evacuations were ordered in some coastal areas. The airport in the capital Kingston was closed, as were the island nation's ports.

What does Jamaica's government say about Hurricane Melissa?

In view of the approaching hurricane, Jamaica's head of government Andrew Holness has warned of widespread destruction in his country. The storm will probably have an impact "on the western part of Jamaica", Holness said in an interview with CNN on Monday. "I don't think there is any infrastructure in that region that could withstand a level 5 storm." Three deaths were reported in Jamaica on Monday. Three more deaths were reported in Haiti and at least one in the Dominican Republic.

Holness warned that there could be "significant" disruption from the hurricane. The authorities called on people to move to higher ground and shelters. The hurricane was expected to reach Jamaica early Tuesday morning (local time). Jamaica had already experienced heavy gusts of wind and rain on Monday.

According to the US hurricane center (NHC), the storm was still around 240 kilometers away from the Jamaican capital Kingston on Monday evening. The NHC had previously warned of "catastrophic flooding" in the Caribbean state and called on residents to get to safety.

What is the population doing ahead of "Melissa"?

However, many people in Jamaica defied the evacuation orders. "I'm not leaving," Roy Brown from Port Royal told the AFP news agency. "I don't think I can run away from death." He referred to bad experiences with government hurricane shelters in the past.

Fisherwoman Jennifer Ramdial shared the sentiment, saying, "I just don't want to leave."

Have there already been deaths due to Hurricane Melissa?

In Haiti and the Dominican Republic, several people have already lost their lives due to "Melissa". In the Dominican Republic, a 79-year-old man was found dead after being swept away by masses of water, according to the authorities. A 13-year-old boy also went missing. The authorities in Haiti announced that three people had been killed by the hurricane at the weekend.

On Monday, three deaths were also reported in Jamaica: According to authorities, the people had already died during preparations for the storm while working on ladders and cutting branches from trees.