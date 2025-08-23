A Ukrainian soldier covers an armored personnel carrier in the Donbass with branches. Archivbild: Diego Herrera/XinHua/dpa

The loss of the entire Donbass would have serious military and economic consequences for Ukraine. The eastern region is the country's most important industrial region and has several fortified lines of defense.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the summit with US President Trump in Alaska, Vladimir Putin once again cited full control over the Donbass as a key condition.

However, the region is of key economic and military importance for Ukraine.

The region is rich in raw materials and there are also important lines of defense in the Donetsk Basin. Show more

The Donbass, located in the east, plays an important role in the negotiations promoted by the USA on a possible end to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which has been going on for three and a half years. Although Moscow does not fully control the area consisting of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is demanding that the Ukrainian armed forces withdraw there. Ukraine, on the other hand, rules this out.

What is the Donbass?

The two regions bordering Russia, Donetsk and Luhansk, form the Donbass. The area, which covers almost 55,000 square kilometers, is about twice the size of Belgium and has huge coal and metal ore deposits. Donbass makes up nine percent of Ukraine's territory.

Parts of the Donbass, short for Donetsk Basin, have been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014. According to an AFP analysis of data from the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), 99 percent of the Luhansk region and 79 percent of the Donetsk region, including their respective capitals, are now controlled by Russian troops.

Residents stand in front of a residential building damaged by Russian glide bomb attacks on the frontline town of Kostyantynivka in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine on March 21, 2025. Archivbild: IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Most of the people living in the Donbass are Russian speakers. In Soviet times, many Russian workers were sent to the mines. In addition, many Ukrainian-speaking residents have left the region since the start of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014. It is unclear how many people still live there - at the last census before 2014, in 2001, there were around six million.

The "fortress belt"

Since 2014, Ukraine has built a "fortress belt" in the Donetsk region from the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in the north to Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka in the south, consisting of fortified towns and hundreds of kilometers of trenches and minefields, according to ISW.

"Ukraine has invested time, money and effort in reinforcing the fortified belt over the past eleven years," emphasizes the ISW. The Russian armed forces "currently have no means to quickly encircle or penetrate the chain of fortifications" - it would probably take years to do so.

The withdrawal from the city of Avdiivka, which had been fought over for months, was another setback for the Ukrainian army in its defensive battle against Russia. Archivbild: LIBKOS/AP/dpa

The Donetsk region was the scene of some of the most costly battles of the war, such as in the towns of Bakhmut, Mariupol and Avdiivka. In September 2022, Russia declared the two coal mining regions and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions annexed.

Mineral resources

Historically, the Donbass is known for coal mining and industry, but another type of resource is receiving increasing attention there. The region is rich in raw materials such as lithium, uranium, titanium and rare earths, but many of them remain unexploited in the occupied or contested territories.

This is why giving away Donbass cannot be an option for Ukraine 🇺🇦



Donald Trump 🇺🇸 will ask Zelensky to give away Donbass in exchange for a ceasefire with Russia 🇷🇺.



It would mean giving 9 cities and the main fortifications to Russia without a fight.



🧵THREAD🧵1/18⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YhYmGJ8LpH — Clément Molin (@clement_molin) August 18, 2025

In May, Washington and Kiev signed a mineral agreement that allows the USA to exploit rare earths and other deposits in Ukraine.

What happens now?

According to Ukrainian officials and experts, abandoning Donbass would have devastating consequences for Ukraine's security. This would "open the door to another invasion of Ukraine in the future", says Andreas Umland, a Kiev-based analyst at the Stockholm Center for East European Studies. A loss would put Ukraine in "a position that is significantly less defensible than the current line," explains the ISW. This would potentially open the way to the cities of Dnipro and Kharkiv - two important hubs, each with a population of one million.

Kharkiv is repeatedly targeted by Russian drones. Archivbild: Anatolii Lysianskyi/AP/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky summarizes the strategic importance of the Donbass for Ukraine as follows: "It is a question of our country's survival."