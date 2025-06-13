Israel's strike against Iran has so far been carried out by Jerusalem's air force: It has the fall of Bashar al-Assad to thank for the fact that it is in a position to do so today.

Philipp Dahm

With the fall of. Bashar al-Assad in December, Jerusalem took out Syria's air force and air defenses.

Since then, Israel's air force has been able to place tanker planes in north-eastern Syria to refuel jets flying to Iran. Show more

Following Jerusalem's attacks against Iran, Israel's neighbor Jordan has closed its airspace. And it is not only there that no aircraft can be seen on the radar: No civilian aircraft are currently flying over Iraq and Syria either. This is shown by current data from flight trackers such as Flightradar.

In fact, the airspace over Syria was essential for Jerusalem's advance: If the regime of Bashar al-Assad had not been toppled in December, the Israeli attack on Iran would not have happened in the form it did.

During the fall of al-Assad, the Israeli air force deliberately destroyed what was left of the Syrian air force. This includes not only jets and helicopters, but also radar systems and surface-to-air missiles. Damascus' air defense has been completely wiped out.

Tanker planes enable Iran to attack

The reason: Benjamin Netanyahu's military can now use Syrian airspace itself - for Israel's tanker planes. They can now circle in north-eastern Syria and refuel the fighter jets before they fly towards Iran.

🇮🇱 A very rare look at the interior of an Israeli Air Force Boeing 707 tanker, including fuel tanks and the "boomer's" (boom operator's) station.



The range of these fighter jets would otherwise not be sufficient - or they would have to take additional tanks under their wings, which would then take up space for bombs and missiles.

This is the Israeli Air Force 🇮🇱practicing aerial refueling of fighter jets in Israeli airspace yesterday.



The F-35 stealth aircraft in particular has a comparatively short range, but is particularly important in the first wave to attack Iranian air defenses - and to pave the way for the subsequent waves. And these subsequent waves also require additional kerosene, with which they are supplied via Syria.

The fact that the US Air Force is also supporting Jerusalem with tanker planes, as stated in the X-Post above, is demonstrably false. The American Boeings that took off from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar are spy planes - not kerosene dispensers.