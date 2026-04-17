The rescue of the stranded humpback whale has been the subject of worldwide media attention for weeks. Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The rescue of the whale off the German island of Poel has moved millions - hope and helplessness are close together. An expert from Oceancare explains why the whale has become a symbol of the silent dramas in our oceans.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fate of a single whale triggers strong emotions because humans have a special connection to intelligent, social animals like whales. At the same time, the case makes abstract environmental problems tangible and increases sympathy through media coverage.

The stranded whale symbolizes invisible dangers such as shipping traffic, fishing or pollution, which usually go unnoticed.

The chances of survival for a whale that has been stranded several times are very low, as it is weakened and outside its habitat. Further rescue attempts can cause more stress, which is why experts must carefully weigh up the benefits and animal welfare. Show more

An animal fights for survival - and triggers emotions worldwide. The third rescue of the humpback whale off the German Baltic Sea island of Poel is turning into a media thriller.

But why does a single whale often move us more than entire environmental crises? Blue News asked Fabienne McLellan, CEO of the marine conservation organization Oceancare.

Why does the recovery of a single whale move the public so much?

Fabienne McLellan, CEO of Oceancare: The fate of a single animal triggers strong emotions. Whales are highly evolved, social animals with which many people have a special relationship. At the same time, the stranded whale makes complex environmental issues tangible, and its repeated strandings have raised hope and heightened emotions. In addition, there is a feeling of helplessness - for the animal as well as for humans, who can only help to a limited extent. The fact that the whale is outside its natural habitat makes the situation seem particularly tragic.

The strong presence in the (social) media and the longing for a "happy ending" have also increased the attention.

About Oceancare Oceancare is an independent Swiss non-profit organization that has been working to protect the oceans and marine animals worldwide since 1989. The organization works with research and conservation projects, campaigns and political engagement to improve living conditions in the oceans and combat threats such as underwater noise, overfishing and plastic pollution. Since 2011, Oceancare has also been a special advisor to the UN in the field of marine conservation.

What makes the stranded whale such a powerful symbol - and why does it affect many people more than abstract environmental problems?

Many structural problems that are otherwise difficult to see are concentrated in a single animal: Fishing, shipping traffic, plastic pollution, underwater noise or changes in the ecosystem usually remain invisible. Rare strandings, on the other hand, are visible symptoms at the tip of the iceberg, while the real dramas take place far out in the ocean.

Where, for example?

In the case of large whales, it is assumed that strandings represent only a small proportion of the actual deaths caused by ship collisions - possibly underestimated by a factor of up to 20. This estimate comes from marine biologist Alexandros Frantzis, among others. In the specific case of this whale, however, this cannot be said with certainty.

The whale thus becomes a projection surface: it is representative of a larger problem. At the same time, people react more strongly to individual fates, which is also reflected in the fact that the whale was "baptized".

What are the realistic chances of survival for a whale that has already beached itself several times?

The chances of survival of a whale that has already stranded several times are generally very low.

What are the reasons?

In this case, according to assessments by specialist organizations such as British Divers Marine Life Rescue, the animal was already weakened and additionally entangled in fishing gear, which severely impaired its physical condition. The repeated strandings are a clear indication that the whale no longer had the strength to remain in the open sea. Under these circumstances, successful releases are extremely unlikely, and further attempts mean additional stress and strain for the animal. The circumstances of the humpback whale stranded several times in the Baltic Sea are further complicated by the fact that the animal is far away from its actual habitat - the Atlantic. Quick action is crucial when whales are stranded alive: experts must be alerted immediately. If the animals are still in good condition, refloating measures can be successful - for both baleen and toothed whales.

At what point can a rescue operation be more of an extension of animal suffering than help?

If an animal is already severely weakened and repeatedly stranded, the chances of a successful rescue decrease considerably. In such cases, it must be weighed up whether further interventions will actually help the animal or, above all, cause additional stress. The technical possibilities for rescuing large whales in particular are very limited. At the same time, euthanasia is also virtually impossible to implement, as the quantities of medication required for an animal of this size are not available and alternative methods do not work reliably. In this situation, there is a risk that further measures will prolong the suffering rather than actually help. On a positive note, there are very well-networked international teams of experts who exchange information quickly, such as the stranding team of the International Whaling Commission (IWC). In the Mediterranean, the Agreement on the Conservation of Cetaceans (ACCOBAMS) also has clear protocols on how to act and a network of experts, including veterinarians. Professional help from experts with relevant experience is essential: improper intervention can cause more damage and exacerbate animal suffering.

«Rare strandings are visible symptoms at the tip of the iceberg, while the real dramas take place far out in the ocean.» Fabienne McLellan CEO of Oceancare

Who makes the decision to rescue or euthanize in such cases - and what criteria are decisive?

In principle, such decisions are made by the relevant authorities in close consultation with specialist organizations and stranding networks. The involvement of experienced veterinarians in this area is essential. Decisive factors include the animal's state of health, the prospects of a successful return and the available technical options.

To what extent does the great public interest reflect actual environmental awareness - and to what extent is it more a human tendency to react to individual fates?

First of all, the high level of interest shows that the topic has an emotional impact and generates attention. At the same time, it is typical that concrete individual fates trigger significantly stronger reactions than abstract contexts. However, the two are not mutually exclusive: Such events can be an entry point for making broader environmental problems more visible and creating a deeper understanding. To this end, it is important that attention does not end with consternation, but that lessons are learned and that we help and act where we can. Emotion and the importance of science could be a recipe for success if they are closely interlinked.

In your opinion, is this strong emotionalization an opportunity for animal welfare - or is there a risk that it will distort the view of structural problems?

It is both. On the one hand, it can help to raise awareness and sensitize people to the need to protect the oceans. On the other hand, there is a danger that the debate will focus too much on individual fates and the underlying causes and factual truth will be lost from view. It is therefore crucial how we now use this attention to make precisely these structural problems visible - this is exactly where OceanCare comes in, especially at the level of international agreements and political decision-making processes, in order to tackle the dangers at their root and not just fight the symptoms.

Should rescue measures for repeatedly stranded whales be more strictly regulated - even if this means foregoing further rescue attempts?

In Germany, rescue measures are already regulated and the responsible authority always assesses each individual case. The decisive factor is whether there is a realistic chance of helping the animal. If this is no longer the case, it must be carefully weighed up whether further interventions still make sense or, above all, cause additional stress and strain. The aim must be to have teams of experts available in all regions globally who can guide local teams in acute cases.

* The interview was conducted in writing.

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