The defendant was sentenced to nine years for murder in Traunstein in 2024. (archive image) Lennart Preiss/dpa

The retrial in the case of the murdered student Hanna from the German town of Aschau has begun in Traunstein. While the court is trying to start with a calm tone, the defense is attacking sharply - and questioning the investigations so far.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Court of Justice overturned the first verdict against Sebastian T. due to bias.

The 23-year-old is now being retried to determine whether he is responsible for Hanna's death or was convicted of being innocent.

The student's family suffers from the retrial, the defense speaks of a judicial scandal. Show more

Sebastian T. smiles awkwardly when Judge Heike Will asks him how he is doing. "Fine," he seems to say, but his voice is barely audible. The judge's polite beginning is the new tone of the court in the sensational trial over the death of 23-year-old student Hanna after a visit to the "Eiskeller" music club in Aschau in Chiemgau. Unlike the judge, however, the defense is taking a hard line in the proceedings.

In a first trial, T. was sentenced to nine years juvenile detention for murder. However, the Federal Court of Justice overturned the sentence. The presiding judge at Traunstein District Court had written to the public prosecutor's office about an expected conviction of the now 23-year-old and excluded the defense from the exchange - which the judges in Karlsruhe considered to be biased. T. is now free - an expert doubts the credibility of the main prosecution witness, which is why the court currently sees no urgent suspicion.

The question now is whether T. is innocent and whether the intellectually impaired young man was wrongly imprisoned for more than 900 days. It is also a question of whether an annoying mistake by the court in the first trial, which was conducted as a circumstantial trial, unnecessarily led to Hanna's parents having to suffer through the last hours of their daughter's life again.

What exactly happened should be clear by Christmas

Hanna's father comes to the start of the trial, but the medical student's mother does not. "She can't make it", says family lawyer Walter Holderle. "The parents are really in a bad way." The father is also trying to be strong, but the start of the retrial is very upsetting for him.

Holderle says that the presumption of innocence naturally applies to T. But the family is also aware of the evidence from the first trial. In the family's opinion, this proves a criminal offense. Or, as T.'s defence lawyer Yves Georg says: "We will prove that Mrs. W.'s death was not the result of a crime, but an accident."

The court wants to find out exactly what happened on the night of October 3, 2022 by shortly before Christmas. It is undisputed that it was a merry last evening of life for Hanna, who, like T., came from Aschau. She partied in the "Eiskeller" music club and drank plenty of alcohol. At night, she turned down an offer from friends to take her home by car - she wanted to walk the few hundred meters home.

T., on the other hand, is said to have gone jogging at night, as he had done before. In the prosecution's version of events, he met Hanna by chance. The sexually inexperienced man is said to have been driven by lust. He is said to have knocked her down with a stone so that he could have his way with her. The sexual act is not said to have taken place, but he is said to have thrown the young woman into the Prien, where she drowned.

Accusations and recriminations

In the first trial, expert reports confirmed the course of events. In particular, the fact that Hanna was only partially clothed could not be explained by the current of the river. However, T.'s defense doubted the expert reports, announcing counter-expert reports at the start of the trial and their own version of how the evening of the crime unfolded. According to this, Hanna could also have tripped and fallen into the river.

On the first day of the trial, the defense attorneys hurl accusations at the chamber responsible for the first trial and the public prosecutor's office. There had been bias, an innocent man had been turned into a murderer and the public had been misled to this day. They also reject expert witnesses as biased, who are supposed to prove that the crime was violent.

"What they're doing here is a reckoning," says Judge Will, who started the trial in such a friendly manner, once into the accusations. It all boils down to a very tough trial - and a completely uncertain outcome at the second attempt.