The city of Anchorage in Alaska played an important role in the conflict between the USA and the former Soviet Union. US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin want to discuss the war of aggression in Ukraine there.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting in Anchorage to discuss a possible end to the war of aggression in Ukraine.

Anchorage is the largest and economically most important city in the US state of Alaska.

It is also home to a military base that played a central role in the Cold War. Show more

In Alaska's largest city, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base. Talks are planned on a possible ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

The choice of Anchorage is somewhat explosive for the meeting. In 1940, the US Army established a base there from which it kept the Soviets at a distance during the Cold War. Today, the US Air Force still controls the airspace between the USA and Russia from Anchorage.

Find out more about the history of the city in our video.

