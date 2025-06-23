Members of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah brigades in Iraq set fire to the Green Zone in Baghdad, but the militias are keeping their feet still in the face of the Iran war. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

Iraq expert Luluwa al-Raschid explains why the pro-Iranian militias in Iraq are keeping their feet still for now after the US attack: The fate of Hezbollah in Lebanon is deterring these groups.

Despite the latest developments in the war in Iran, one expert believes that pro-Iranian militias in neighboring Iraq are currently not interested in getting involved in the conflict.

It all depends on what Tehran does next, Iraq expert Luluwa al-Raschid told the German Press Agency. But: "They don't want to drag their country into a war," said al-Raschid.

Iraq has seen a lot of suffering, war and destruction in recent decades. The representatives of the Iranian-backed militias are not interested in any further "spiral of violence" - despite their rhetoric of resistance against the USA and Israel.

Hezbollah as an example of deterrence

Following the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, there are concerns about a further escalation of the war. Observers see Tehran-directed attacks on US bases in the region as a possible scenario.

Allied militias, for example in Iraq, could also be deployed. Some of them have already issued threats against the USA.

However, they also fear a similar fate to that of Hezbollah in Lebanon, which is also supported by Iran, according to the analyst, who has long studied the situation in the region for non-governmental organizations and now works independently.

Concerns about political influence

The Lebanese Shiite militia was at open war with Israel last fall after months of shelling in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip on the Israeli north.

A large part of its leadership was killed in the process, including its long-standing Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah. Since the war, Hezbollah is considered to be severely weakened. "They are well aware that the same thing could happen to them overnight," said al-Rashid.

At the same time, many of the militias also have political influence today. Under the current government of Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, they have access to public offices or exert great influence on the political leadership.

"They know that the price could be very high"

"They don't want to lose that. They know that the price could be very high," says the Iraq expert. However, if Tehran actively demands support or Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is killed, new dynamics could develop.

Since the US invasion in 2003, the security situation in Iraq has been confusing. This has allowed dozens of Shiite militias to emerge. Most of them belong to the so-called Popular Mobilization Forces with strong ties to Iran.

In the past, they have attacked US targets in the region on several occasions. They regard the approximately 2,500 US soldiers in the country as occupiers and are demanding their withdrawal.