There was almost a plane crash in Chicago: a Boeing 737 had to take off because a private jet crossed the runway without permission. This was just the latest in a series of incidents that are on the increase.

Southwest Flight 2504 had landed safely when the pilot had to take off again to avoid an imminent collision.

Just an hour and a half before the incident in Chicago, an American Airlines plane had to abort its landing approach at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to avoid a departing aircraft. Show more

Last Tuesday, Midway Airport in Chicago was the scene of another near-disaster.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-8H4 was on approach and about to touch the ground when a private jet crossed the runway from the left.

The pilot of the Boeing reacted with lightning speed, pulled the aircraft up and accelerated sharply to keep the plane in the air - thus preventing a catastrophe.

Aviation experts in the USA warn

The recent near-crash in Chicago is one of hundreds of incidents recorded by aviation authorities worldwide every year.

In the USA, so-called airproxes ( aircraft proximity hazards) happen so frequently that the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has called on the FAA to develop cockpit technologies that warn pilots visually and acoustically of traffic on runways or taxiways.

blue News shows you a video of the near-crash in Chicago. We also explain why airspace incidents seem to be becoming more and more frequent and look at the latest figures from Switzerland.

