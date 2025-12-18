Can Russia's funds frozen in the EU be used for Ukraine? A decision is to be made in Brussels. The stakes are not only high for Ukraine: the matter is also sensitive for the EU.

Time is of the essence: At the last EU summit of the year, the heads of state and government of the European Union are discussing the financing of aid to Ukraine for the years 2026 and 2027.

On the table is a proposal to use the Russian assets frozen in Europe for a so-called reparations loan to Ukraine.

A majority of countries are in favor of this option, including Germany. Nevertheless, an agreement is anything but certain - not least because the project could become sensitive for the EU. Show more

Is it an irresponsible breach of international law - with unforeseeable consequences for European financial market stability? Or is it simply an innovative and fair way of preventing the fall of Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia?

The plan to use Russian state assets frozen in the EU for Ukraine has been the subject of heated debate for weeks. There is a lot at stake for the EU and Ukraine. These are the most important questions and answers.

What exactly is to be done?

A concept developed by Ursula von der Leyen's EU Commission envisages the EU borrowing money from various financial institutions that Russia cannot currently dispose of due to EU sanction decisions. This money is then to be passed on to Ukraine in the form of so-called reparation loans. Russia is only to receive the money back if it makes reparations for the damage caused after the end of the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine would then have to use these reparation payments to repay the loans to the EU. In the event that the frozen Russian state assets unexpectedly have to be released again, for example as a result of international judgments or deals, the EU states involved are to provide guarantees.

How much money is involved?

According to calculations by the EU Commission, up to 210 billion euros (196 billion Swiss francs) could flow into Ukraine. According to estimates by the IMF and the Commission, Ukraine's financial requirements in the period from 2026 to the end of 2027 amount to just over 137 billion euros (128 billion Swiss francs). Europe wants to cover two thirds of this.

Where are the funds to be used?

The majority of the sum, around 185 billion euros (172 billion Swiss francs), will be managed by the Brussels-based financial company Euroclear, which acts as a central securities depository for the safe custody of securities. A further 25 billion euros (24 billion Swiss francs) are held by other financial institutions in France, Belgium, Germany, Cyprus and Sweden. A very small amount is also held by the Luxembourg central securities depository Clearstream.

Why did Belgium oppose the proposal?

The Belgian government initially blocked the plan rigorously, citing legal and financial risks. Among other things, it sees the danger of Russia retaliating against European private individuals and companies and expropriating assets in Russia, for example.

Above all, it fears for the existence of the financial institution Euroclear, which generates high tax revenues for the Belgian state every year. There is also a risk that an arbitration tribunal will deem the procedure to be an illegal expropriation and that international investors will lose confidence in the European financial market.

Is Belgium's consent ruled out?

No. However, Head of Government Bart De Wever has named three conditions for Belgium to join in despite the risks. It must be guaranteed that all possible risks are communitized and that there are sufficient financial guarantees to meet potential financial obligations from the very first moment the plan is implemented.

De Wever also demanded comprehensive liquidity and risk protection for all citizens or companies affected by the plan and the participation of all other EU countries in which assets of the Russian central bank were also still frozen.

Can the conditions be met?

Over the past weeks and days, intensive work has been done on this. In the end, however, it is up to the Belgian head of government to say whether the assurances are sufficient. According to diplomats, he will not get the unlimited guarantees he wants.

Theoretically, it would be possible to decide to use the funds against the will of the Belgian government, as a so-called qualified majority would be sufficient. However, the risks would be high - not least because Belgium could take legal action against the decision.

What will the other EU countries do with frozen Russian funds?

There is movement in the negotiations. For example, Germany is making concessions: Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to meet Belgium's demands and also make assets of the Russian central bank frozen in Germany available to support Ukraine. The German Press Agency learned this from negotiating circles on the fringes of the EU summit in Brussels.

Critics complain that the funds may not be used under international law ...

The Commission denies this. It argues that the Russian state assets that have been seized will not be confiscated. Accordingly, only funds that exist, for example because a bond held by Russia has reached maturity, are being used. German Chancellor Merz also says that the EU Commission's proposal is "fully in line with international law and international obligations".

Could the EU plan jeopardize the US initiative to end the Russian war of aggression?

The objection raised by Hungary and Slovakia, among others, is rejected by supporters. They argue that tough and resolute action must be taken against Russia. This is the only way to bring Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

What do the Americans think about the issue?

EU diplomats in Brussels report that top representatives of the US government have recently been holding back. However, the first version of the US plan to end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine that came to light stipulated that the funds should not only benefit Ukraine, but also the USA and Russia. Under pressure from the Europeans, this clause was removed.

A horror scenario in Brussels is that US President Donald Trump could threaten to end all support for Ukraine if the Europeans do not make the money available as a bargaining chip.