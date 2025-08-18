  1. Residential Customers
One point "is the most significant" Why the Ukraine summit in the White House could fail

Philipp Dahm

18.8.2025

Vladimir Putin allegedly has five demands for peace in Ukraine. There is still total disagreement on one point, Donald Trump has revealed: This could be Kiev's sticking point.

18.08.2025, 12:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Vladimir Putin is reportedly making these five demands before there can be peace in Ukraine.
  • Donald Trump says a rough agreement was reached at the Alaska summit. Only minor details and one major aspect are still in dispute.
  • The parties could agree on these points - and this is possibly the sticking point that Volodymyr Zelenskyi does not want to agree to.
Show more

