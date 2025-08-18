Vladimir Putin allegedly has five demands for peace in Ukraine. There is still total disagreement on one point, Donald Trump has revealed: This could be Kiev's sticking point.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Vladimir Putin is reportedly making these five demands before there can be peace in Ukraine.
- Donald Trump says a rough agreement was reached at the Alaska summit. Only minor details and one major aspect are still in dispute.
- The parties could agree on these points - and this is possibly the sticking point that Volodymyr Zelenskyi does not want to agree to.