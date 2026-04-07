The tone between Washington and Tehran continues to escalate: however, in the Strait of Hormuz, it is not military strength that decides - but geography. And that clearly plays into Iran's hands.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump wants to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But Tehran is unimpressed.

Iran's military strategists have a decisive advantage: the topography of the region. Even the mighty United States Navy could hardly secure the strait.

Iranian islands in the strait are a kind of "unsinkable aircraft carrier", while narrow channels and the mountainous coastline work to Tehran's advantage. Show more

The dispute over the Strait of Hormuz is on the verge of escalation. On his Truth Social platform, Donald Trump is threatening to "destroy an entire civilization" if Iran does not open the strait. The US president has set Tehran a deadline of 2 a.m. Swiss time on Wednesday night to open the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the global oil and gas market. Tehran is not impressed. The mullahs know that they have the upper hand with their strategic military plans.

Whoever controls the Strait of Hormuz controls one of the world's most important shipping routes. Around a fifth of globally traded oil passes through this strait. But "control" here does not mean dominating everything militarily. It is enough to be able to disrupt traffic at any time. And Iran is able to do this - not primarily because of its military strength, but because of its geography.

The Strait of Hormuz is under Iranian control - thanks to its special geography. KEYSTONE

The topography makes all the difference

The shipping lane: a forced corridor

The Strait of Hormuz is only 55 kilometers wide at its narrowest point between the mainland coasts of Iran and Oman: At first glance, however, this should be enough for two tankers to pass each other.

However, the decisive factor is that the waters in the Persian Gulf are very shallow. The tankers can only move in clearly defined corridors that are only a few kilometers wide and strictly separated by direction of travel.

This makes shipping traffic predictable. Ships cannot simply swerve out of the way, they are forced to move through a narrow bottleneck - slow, cumbersome and clearly visible at all times.

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Islands as "unsinkable aircraft carriers"

There are several Iranian-controlled islands along the shipping routes, such as Qeschm, Larak and Hormuz. From here, radar and surveillance systems can be operated, missile positions positioned and drones launched. In security policy analyses, such islands are therefore often referred to as "unsinkable aircraft carriers", as "CNN" writes. Unlike real carriers, they can neither be sunk nor simply disabled - they are part of the terrain.

These islands are so close to shipping routes that they have an overview of all traffic - and can directly influence it in an emergency.

Iran's coast - a decisive height advantage

Perhaps the most important advantage for Iran is its own coastline. It is long, rugged and mountainous. The coast acts like a natural fortress. It is difficult to reconnoitre and units stationed there are even more difficult to eliminate.

On many stretches of coast, mountains rise directly from the sea: This is a decisive military factor. Those who are higher up can see further, recognize movements earlier and detect targets more effectively. Missile positions benefit from a greater range, sensors from a better overview. At the same time, the terrain provides cover: bays, coves and rock formations make it possible to hide launch systems and keep them mobile.

The distances to the targets on the water are minimal. There are often only a few kilometers between the Iranian coast and the shipping lanes. An attack - whether with missiles, drones or speedboats - can take place within minutes. The reaction time for the ships under attack is drastically reduced.

USA: mobility by air, land, and sea and overwhelming firepower to force a quick conclusion to a conflict Iran: "lol"



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These are the three strategic coastal advantages for Iran:

-Visibility advantage: radar systems can be stationed at an elevated position and thus detect targets earlier.

- Range: missiles and artillery benefit from the difference in altitude and have a greater range.

- Camouflage: numerous bays and rugged valleys provide the perfect camouflage for mobile units.

Why the US military is reaching its limits

The United States Navy is considered the strongest navy in the world: however, it is built for open oceans, relies on large formations and its technological superiority. None of this is of any use in the Strait of Hormuz.

Big ships, little space

Large warships such as aircraft carriers or destroyers are designed for maneuverability in wide open spaces. In the narrow strait, they lose precisely this advantage. Their routes are restricted, their positions predictable and their response options limited. At the same time, they become highly visible targets.

Attacks from close range

Added to this is the proximity to the coast. Anti-ship missiles can be fired from land and reach their targets in a very short time. If several such systems are deployed simultaneously, even modern defense systems come under pressure. The military refers to this as saturation attacks: an overloading of the defense by sheer numbers.

Swarm instead of high-tech

Iran relies on asymmetric warfare: many small, fast boats, mobile missile launchers and drones. This "swarm tactic" can overwhelm even modern defense systems - not through individual hits, but through the sheer mass and simultaneity of the attacks.

Mines as strategic leverage

Sea mines are also particularly tricky. They are comparatively cheap, difficult to detect and can massively obstruct traffic. Just a few mines are enough to effectively block passage. Clearing such barriers is costly and time-consuming - a problem that cannot be solved quickly, even for a superpower.

These dangers arise for the USA

This poses a strategic dilemma for the United States. Iran does not need to close the Strait of Horus permanently. It is enough to create uncertainty, as is currently evident. Even isolated attacks or mines can deter insurance companies and shipping companies. The result: traffic collapses.

Military intervention by the USA would be complex and would require the deployment of special landing troops from the Marines. However, any bridgeheads set up would be an easy target for Iran's artillery and drone fleet. The large number of possible launch sites along the rugged coastline would make targeted strikes against these positions more difficult.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz is therefore not a classic power play between fleets. It is the result of a special geographical situation: narrow channels, strategically located islands and a coastline that gives Iran a natural advantage. This combination makes it difficult for even the world's strongest navy to fully secure the passage.