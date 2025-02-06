Millions of people around the world celebrate Chinese New Year. blue News reveals 5 facts about the most important festival in China that you didn't know.

Selena Bao

While Switzerland has been celebrating the New Year for weeks now, the big celebrations in China are only just beginning: The Chinese New Year - also known as the Spring Festival - starts on February 10 and lasts a whole 15 days. It is the most important festival in China and brings millions of people together.

At the turn of the year, there is a huge bang in China. Fireworks and firecrackers are not only intended to put on a spectacular show, but also to drive away evil spirits and bring good luck for the new year.

Food plays a central role. Jiaozi", traditional dumplings that are reminiscent of old gold bars and therefore symbolize prosperity and good luck, are particularly popular.

Anyone giving money as a New Year gift should be careful: Odd amounts are considered a bad omen. Traditionally, banknotes are presented in red envelopes - the so-called "Hongbao" - to bring good luck.

For many, the holidays are the only opportunity to visit their families. Over nine billion journeys take place during these weeks - a gigantic migration of people that pushes train stations, airports and roads to their limits.

The whole world joins in the celebrations

The Chinese New Year is not only celebrated in China. Large parades and festivities are held all over the world, from New York to Sydney. Especially in cities with large Chinese communities, the New Year is greeted with lion dances, fireworks and traditional food.

If you want to join in the celebrations, you should have stamina - the festival lasts a full two weeks.