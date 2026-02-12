Several manatees hover close together in the waters of Florida. It looks like a mass cuddling. But what is actually behind this behavior? Are they really cuddling?

Nicole Agostini

A social cuddle among manatees. You can observe this unique event at the Manatee Lagoon Eco-Discovery Center in Florida: free of charge and without disturbing the animals.

One eyewitness says she saw 261 manatees in one day. A webcam also provides insights under water.

But why do the manatees gather in this lagoon? And are they really cuddling or is there another reason behind it? You can find the answers in the video.

More videos from the resort