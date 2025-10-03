Donald Trump wants the Nobel Peace Prize. KEYSTONE

US President Donald Trump boasts of having ended seven wars - and therefore sees himself as a contender for the Nobel Peace Prize. But not all conflicts have actually been pacified and his role is often controversial.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump claims to have ended seven wars in his second term of office.

In particular, he points to ceasefires in the Middle East, South Asia and the Caucasus.

Many conflicts are considered unresolved, and his chances of winning the Nobel Prize are slim. Show more

US President Donald Trump repeatedly claims the Nobel Peace Prize for himself. The 79-year-old boasts that he has ended seven wars since being sworn in in January. What's behind the claims and what chances he has at the announcement in Oslo on October 10:

How does Trump justify his Nobel Prize claim?

Trump sees himself as a president of "peace" - even though he recently prepared the US military for a "war from within" and deployed soldiers to Democrat-ruled cities such as Los Angeles and Washington. He claimed to have ended seven wars in the first eight months of his second term alone.

Which wars or conflicts are we talking about?

Trump refers in particular to the twelve-day war between Israel and Iran in June, the border conflict between the nuclear powers India and Pakistan in May and the hostilities between the Caucasus republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The White House also cites four other sources of conflict.

To what extent was Trump involved in peace solutions?

His signature is most evident in the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which Trump announced at the end of June. Prior to this, the USA had attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities on his orders, thereby exerting pressure.

In the most recent border conflict between Pakistan and India, which resulted in 70 deaths, Trump also announced a ceasefire on May 10. While Pakistanspoke of a decisivemediating role for the US government, India denied this.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to end their years of hostilities in the presence of Trump in Washington on August 9. NATO spoke of an "important step", but there is still no legally binding peace treaty.

Furthermore, Trump claims that he has created "peace" between Cambodia and Thailand by threatening to impose tariffs. However, a ceasefire agreed at the end of July after five days of fighting is considered fragile. The same applies to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, which announced a "deal" in Washington in June. However, the fighting has flared up again.

Trump's role is nebulous in the conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia over a Nile dam, which the White House cites. In the case of Serbia and the former province of Kosovo, both sides signed an economic agreement in Washington back in 2020, but there is no end in sight to the tensions either.

Where has Trump failed to create peace?

During the election campaign, the president claimed that he could bring an end to the fighting between Ukraine and Russia "within 24 hours". However, after months of Trump courting Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin and recently appearing more close to Ukraine, his efforts came to nothing.

In the Gaza war, Trump presented a 20-point peace plan at the end of September, but the radical Islamic Hamas has yet to agree to it. Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also emphasized that these were essentially proposals that had already been drawn up under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

What are Trump's chances of winning the Nobel Prize?

Trump himself does not believe that the Norwegian Nobel Committee will award him the prize in Oslo on October 10 because he considers the jury to be incompetent. "They're going to give it to some guy who hasn't fucking done anything," he recently complained.

Who nominated Trump?

According to US media, the real estate entrepreneur has been nominated for the Nobel Prize around ten times, most recently in July by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, this was after the deadline for nominations, which expired shortly after Trump was sworn in at the end of January.

Why does Trump still want the Nobel Prize?

He repeatedly expresses resentment towards former US President Barack Obama, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 after less than nine months in office. Trump said: "I was elected in a much bigger, better, crazier election (than Obama)." Furthermore, the Democrat had not promoted cooperation between peoples as praised by the Nobel Committee, but had "sown a lot of discord and hatred".