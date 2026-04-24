Donald Trump speaks of a "seriously broken" leadership in Tehran. But Iran experts strongly disagree. Their diagnosis: it is not weakness that characterizes the regime after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei - but a new, military-dominated toughness.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump describes Iran's leadership as weakened, but experts speak of a stronger, military-dominated power structure.

After Khamenei's death, the Revolutionary Guards in particular have expanded their influence and further hardened the system.

For the USA, this does not make a deal any easier, but much more difficult. Show more

Since the US-Israeli attack on February 28, in which Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed, no reform-oriented leadership has prevailed in Tehran. Instead, a tight power cartel of Revolutionary Guards and security apparatus has moved forward. This is precisely what makes the situation so volatile: US President Donald Trump believes he has won militarily - and wants to negotiate at the same time. But the two are becoming increasingly incompatible.

A look at Iran's past reveals above all a pattern of hardening. After the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988, the leadership under Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani became more pragmatic, but at the same time the Revolutionary Guards became a permanent institution of power. After the suppression of the Green Movement in 2009, the opposition was largely crushed and the power struggle shifted more towards the conservative camp.

And after the Mahsa Amini protests in 2022, repression and the subsequent consolidation of power once again strengthened the hardliners. There is much to suggest that this pattern will repeat itself this time too.

Trump believes in "collapse"

On April 21, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he was extending the fragile ceasefire because "the government of Iran has seriously broken down, not unexpectedly". He had previously spoken of a de facto "regime change" and stated that negotiations were now being held with "a whole new group of people".

President Trump on TruthSocial: STATEMENT OF PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP:



Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked… pic.twitter.com/DGQwmFUI5D — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 21, 2026

Trump is thus continuing to follow his political line. He is demanding a deal on terms that are tantamount to capitulation: the decommissioning of key nuclear facilities, the handover of enriched uranium and a long-term ban on enrichment. At the beginning of March, he formulated this unequivocally: "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL CAPITULATION!"

However, the thesis of a "broken" regime does not fit the picture at all. The announced capitulation has yet to materialize - and deadlines are being postponed, although Tehran is hardly making any concessions.

But this is precisely where the criticism comes in. Many experts do not believe that Trump will achieve a regime change in Iran.

"I think this is a serious misunderstanding," said Mehran Kamrava from Georgetown University on CNN. "The Iranian leadership has been remarkably coherent - both in the war and in the negotiations."

Trita Parsi from the Quincy Institute even sees the opposite of Trump's diagnosis: the war has "produced the most radical version of the Islamic Republic ever". And Andreas Krieg from King's College London puts it in a nutshell: "The Revolutionary Guards are now firmly in power."

The power vacuum after Khamenei's death

After Khamenei's death, it became clear that the Iranian system was perfectly prepared for such a blow. The Iranian leadership combines religious and military power. The Supreme Leader is at the top and controls the army, judiciary and strategic decisions.

He is elected by the Council of Experts, whose members are in turn vetted by the Guardian Council. At the same time, the Revolutionary Guards operate as an independent power bloc with military, economic and intelligence structures.

After Khamenei's death, a transitional body initially took over the leadership. A few days later , his son Mojtaba Khamenei was elected as the new Supreme Leader, making it clear that the power vacuum was not filled by civilian forces - but by those actors who already had the greatest influence.

The Iranian leadership benefits

For many observers, the development is clear. Iran is not becoming more pluralistic, but more united - and more militarized.

Ali Vaez from the International Crisis Group puts it this way: "Trump has changed the regime - but into a much more radical one." The US think tank RAND comes to a similar conclusion in a paper. Their most likely scenario: a stronger dominance of the Revolutionary Guards, combined with tough internal control and growing external confrontation.

According to experts, the fronts are likely to harden even further. Image: Stringer/dpa

Afshon Ostovar writes in "Foreign Affairs" that after such a crisis, it is mainly those forces that are closely linked to the Revolutionary Guards - or come directly from them - that will remain. Sanam Vakil of the think tank Chatham House adds: "Succession phases typically strengthen security-oriented factions. And the American political scientist Vali Nasr is currently observing a generational change within the Guards, which could further intensify the strategic alignment.

The result is not a unified power bloc, but a coalition of hardliners competing and cooperating at the same time. The decisive dividing line no longer runs between reformers and conservatives, but within the hardliner camp itself.

A problem for Trump

This development significantly worsens the starting position for Washington.

Firstly, the reluctance to launch a nuclear strike could diminish. Khamenei has always rejected the use of nuclear weapons on religious grounds. It is unclear whether this will still apply under a new, more militaristic leadership.

Secondly, there is a lack of potential mediators. Several figures who were considered pragmatic have been militarily eliminated by Trump in recent weeks. This means that the circle of potential interlocutors is shrinking.

Thirdly, it is unclear who is making any decisions at all. US officials conceded that even for American negotiators, it is not clear whether the Iranian negotiators have a clear mandate.

What the region sees

The development is also perceived as an intensification in the region. Israel has announced that it will regard any new leadership in Tehran as a legitimate target in future. Saudi Arabia is threatening to take countermeasures in the event of further attacks. European states are increasing the pressure with additional sanctions.

At the same time, Iran-affiliated militias are intensifying their activities - for example in Iraq, where there has been a series of attacks on US targets. Observers speak of a "mosaic strategy": decentralized actors, who act autonomously and are therefore difficult to control, are increasingly taking control. blue News has already examined the current change in detail here.

A diagnosis that misses reality

Trump's central assumption hardly stands up to closer analysis. Yes, the Iranian leadership is in a state of upheaval following the death of Khamenei. However, this upheaval is unlikely to lead to weakness - but rather to a new form of stability within a radical system.

The real irony is that Trump's own strategy has strengthened the very forces that are most skeptical of a deal. He can extend the ceasefire as often as he likes. But with every delay, it becomes more difficult to find partners capable of negotiating at all.

The Revolutionary Guards have shown that they can withstand military pressure. Whether they are also prepared to make a political compromise is now being decided by a generation for whom the war is not a defeat, but confirmation.