Donald Trump is driving Vladimir Putin into a corner: he wants to force the Kremlin leader into a ceasefire in Ukraine by threatening to impose high tariffs. The ultimatum is an expression of Trump's change of course.

Trump's ultimatum is the culmination of his change of course towards the Russian president for the time being.

Despite his threat to Russia, the US President still left some questions unanswered at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Show more

US President Donald Trump has set Russia's President Vladimir Putin a deadline: if there is no deal in the efforts to end the Russian war against Ukraine within 50 days, the US will impose high tariffs on Russia's trading partners.

The Republican announced this at a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the White House, where both confirmed arms deliveries for Ukraine.

Trump is thus carrying out a political change of course in his stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, which began three and a half years ago.

What tariffs are involved?

Trump did not provide any details. He spoke of "secondary tariffs", i.e. tariffs against Russia's trading partners amounting to around 100 percent. This could further weaken the Kremlin's economic base by putting more pressure on large customers such as China and India in particular.

Trump did not specify which countries could be affected.

Who are Russia's biggest trading partners?

Russia's biggest trading partner by far is China. According to customs data for 2024 (only available up to October), trade between the two neighbors amounted to 244 billion dollars (around 196 billion Swiss francs). China is considered Moscow's most important supporter in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

It is followed by India, Turkey, Belarus and Kazakhstan. India in particular has increased its imports of oil and gas from Russia following the Western oil sanctions against the country. Turkey is considered a hub and middleman in trade with Russia - also for goods from Europe.

Are there also new weapons for Ukraine?

Yes, the USA is supplying weapons, but these are being paid for 100 percent by NATO allies. Trump said about the weapons: "We're not buying them, but we will make them." The weapons in question are Patriot air defense systems.

Nato Secretary General Rutte also mentioned missiles and ammunition in the deal. Germany is currently heavily involved, as are countries such as Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, England, the Netherlands and Canada. "They all want to be part of it - and this is just the first wave - there will be more to come," said the Dutchman. The exact needs of Ukraine would be determined via the NATO structures so that packages could then be put together "with speed and pragmatism".

With regard to the Patriot systems, Trump said that there was one country that had 17 of these systems that were already ready for shipment. They are working on a deal to send the 17 or a large part of them to Poland. Trump did not say which country was involved.

At a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (left), US President Donald Trump sent an unmistakable message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bild: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

But the USA has also supplied itself in recent months?

Yes, but these deliveries were initiated during the term of office of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden. Since he took office in January, however, there have been no new major US military aid packages for Ukraine.

At times, Trump even had US military aid for Ukraine suspended. In view of the heavy Russian airstrikes on the country, the USA and its allies recently signaled their willingness to provide Kiev with further aid. As of spring, the USA had provided Ukraine with almost 67 billion US dollars (around 53 billion Swiss francs) in military aid since the start of the war, as listed by the State Department at the time.

What do the new arms deliveries mean for Ukraine?

Hope - also because they symbolize a change in Trump's attitude. The prospect of continued support for Ukraine is important because it means that Kiev can continue its defensive struggle for a long time to come. This perspective is important because Putin is relying on a war of attrition - on the premise that his resources are greater than those of Kiev.

What is Trump's goal?

Before his election victory, Trump repeatedly postulated that he could end the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine within 24 hours. Whether this timeframe was meant seriously or not, the goal of ending the war quickly has in any case become something that Trump must be measured against.

While there was largely radio silence between Washington and Moscow for a long time under his predecessor Biden, Trump has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone at least six times since taking office in January. The Kremlin leader continues to reject the idea of an unconditional ceasefire put forward by Trump. Critics accuse Trump of not exerting enough pressure on Russia.

Trump is now attempting a kind of balancing act: he is continuing to keep the USA financially out of new arms deliveries. Trump said: "It's not my war." At the same time, he is using the tariff lever: "I use trade for many things, but it's great for settling wars."

How has Trump's attitude towards Putin changed?

Trump has repeatedly emphasized his good relationship with Putin - but recently he has changed his tone. Just under a week ago, he accused Putin of talking "bullshit" - and revealed a certain disillusionment: "He's very nice all the time, but it turns out it's meaningless."

What about his relationship with Selenskyj?

Shortly after the start of his second term in office, Trump loudly showered his Ukrainian counterpart with accusations when he visited him in the White House at the end of February. The meeting ended in a scandal. Weeks later, Trump also accused the president of the country attacked by Russia of having started the war.

Recently, however, Trump has adopted a more positive tone towards Selensky. Trump described a meeting with Zelensky at the end of last month on the sidelines of the NATO summit as a "very good meeting". The Ukrainian president is "fighting a very courageous war", he emphasized.