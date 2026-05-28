Donald Trump speaks at the cabinet meeting on May 27 at the White House in Washington - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens. KEYSTONE

In passing, Donald Trump unleashes a broadside against Oman during a cabinet meeting. What makes the US President attack the country that mediated in the Iran war and is considered the Switzerland of the Middle East?

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a cabinet meeting on May 27, Donald Trump threatens Oman that it must "behave like everyone else" - or the country will be "blown up".

The reason for this is media reports that Iran and Oman are negotiating to jointly charge fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

"They owe it to us": Trump continues to demand that the Gulf states join the Abraham Accords, which is not an option for Saudi Arabia because of Benjamin Netanyahu. Show more

Donald Trump threatened an ally in his cabinet meeting in Washington on May 27. "Oman will behave just like everyone else. Otherwise we'll have to blow them up. They understand that. They'll be fine," said the US President.

These sentences reveal what the occasion is: "The strait will be open to all. Nobody will control it. We will watch over it. We will watch over it. But nobody will control it. That's part of the negotiations we're having."

The reason for Trump's Oman broadside

What happened? The 79-year-old was asked about media reports according to which Tehran had spoken to Oman about cashing in together on the Strait of Hormuz. The AP news agency reported this at the beginning of April.

Oman cannot enforce tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, citing its obligations as a signatory to international maritime agreements, per the Transport Minister.



The AP, citing a regional official who had been directly involved in negotiations, reports the ceasefire plan includes… https://t.co/R7kBXnR2zX — Annmarie Hordern (@annmarie) April 8, 2026

However, there was a quick denial from Oman: referring to international maritime agreements, the transport minister rejected the project. Nevertheless, the New York Times (NYT) took up the topic again on 21 May: "It is unclear whether anything concrete will emerge from the talks," it said vaguely about the negotiations.

The background: Iran created a new office on May 5: The Persian Gulf Strait Authority is to regulate the toll system that Tehran envisages for the waterway. Trump was asked about this - and like his foreign minister, the president rejects such a procedure.

Trump: Gulf states "owe us that"

"That can't happen", the NYT quotes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. "It would be unacceptable. It would make a diplomatic agreement unworkable if they were to pursue this further."

remarkable that the State Department is amplifying Trump's insane threat to blow up one of our staunchest allies in the Middle East. we are governed by malevolent morons.



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 28. Mai 2026 um 03:04

Trump's pithy words in the direction of Oman are causing frowns in the Persian Gulf, but are not his only move to be met with skepticism. "Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the others - we would like them to join the Abraham Accords," said Trump at his cabinet meeting. "I think they owe us that."

BREAKING: Trump says he wants Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and the others to join the Abraham Accords.



He says they “owe it to us.”



NOTE: The UAE is already part of the Abraham Accords. pic.twitter.com/O6RRORU7nw — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 27, 2026

On the one hand, this is strange because the Emirates have already signed these accords, which are about normalizing relations with Israel. On the other hand, it will hardly be conceivable for Saudi Arabia as long as Benjamin Netanyahu rules in Jerusalem.