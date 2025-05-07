Massimo Faggioli is a historian and academic luminary in the field of the Catholic Church and world politics. He explains what the upcoming papal election means for Trump, the West and the Global South.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Catholic Church is deeply divided worldwide - and in very different ways.

The papal election will show how much the Global South will shape the Church and the world.

A renowned church expert explains what kind of pope could be a danger or an opportunity for Donald Trump and co. Show more

Massimo Faggioli, shortly before we reached you for this interview, the German theologian Thomas Schüller told us that the Catholic Church is more fragmented than it has been for a long time. How do you see this as a historian?

The church is indeed divided in many areas, but we should be careful: The reasons for this vary from country to country. In the USA and in the West in general, the conflicts mainly revolve around issues such as gender and sexuality. In other regions of the world, however, there are completely different points of contention that have little in common with the Western perspective. This makes it difficult today to keep the world church together and to lead it. Here in the USA we have a special case: if we look at the church as a map, the division is almost congruent with the boundaries between Republicans and Democrats. If we look at Asia or Africa, however, the dividing lines are much less clear.

Many cardinals from the emerging churches in Africa, Asia and Latin America are often categorized as very conservative or even strictly traditional. Is that just a stereotype about these churches?

It is partly a cliché. While these cardinals hold conservative views on gender and homosexuality, they can be quite progressive on issues such as social justice, environmental protection and criticism of capitalism. The simple division into liberal and conservative therefore falls short here. This makes the upcoming papal election particularly complex, as many cardinals come from churches where terms such as "liberal" or "progressive" do not adequately describe their stances on various contentious issues.

«The European church has historically been heavily dominated by white men.» Massimo Faggioli Historian and theologian

Is "evangelization" a better word?

Yes, evangelization - meaning not only missionary work, but also social commitment and outreach to the poor - is increasingly becoming the focus of the church's work. This has to do with the fact that the church is increasingly made up of congregations in poorer regions that are concerned about precisely this community work. Such congregations also form a counterpoint to the European church, which has historically been dominated by white men.

Let's assume that the next pope comes from the Global South. What does that mean for minority rights, women's rights or dialog between the world's religions?

That depends very much on the individual person. For topics such as colonialism, globalization and environmental issues, new perspectives could certainly emerge. However, when it comes to issues that are particularly important to people in the West, it is almost impossible to make reliable predictions.

Which names are on the list of favorites for Trump or Vance?

I don't want to name names. But what is clear is that the political players have seen Pope Francis as a problem, as someone who has not understood America and the Western world. It would not be surprising if they wanted a successor who is fundamentally different from the late Pope Francis.

What kind of pope could pose a challenge to the rising political right such as Donald Trump, Viktor Orbán or Giorgia Meloni?

It would have to be someone who can communicate with the powerful in a variety of ways. He would have to have a prophetic language as well as diplomatic skills. The Pope would have to have a deep understanding of global developments and recognize the fundamental changes in the West, because today it is difficult to define what "West" even means. The papal office has always been a challenging task. This challenge has become even greater because the international order in which all these cardinals grew up no longer exists and has changed fundamentally.

Have you seen the movie "Conclave"?

Yes.

Without giving away the plot for the readers: Do you think this movie gives a realistic insight into the upcoming conclave?

I thought the movie was very successful. However, some depictions are more like Hollywood fantasies than reality. The actual process is much more complex.

Where does the film paint a distorted picture of the real conclave?

The papal election is a very lengthy process. It begins long before the cardinals officially meet. The cardinals meet informally in advance at various locations in Rome. This can also be seen in the movies and is neither a conspiracy nor a Hollywood invention. These discussions develop over days or even weeks. If you consider this very significant lead time, the actual conclave seems almost secondary.

«The cardinals meet informally in advance at various locations in Rome. You can also see this in the movie.» Massimo Faggioli Historian and theologian

The conclave will probably take place in May - what are the cardinals discussing now, in these days?

That is the crucial question. Depending on the topic, one candidate or the other has a better chance. One central topic will certainly be the far-reaching changes in the USA. It is difficult to say today what the USA actually stands for and which path the country will take. I can hardly tell myself, even though I have lived here for 17 years. The direction America takes can have a decisive influence on both the global community and the entire Church.

The USA is not predominantly Catholic. Do most Americans even care about the papal election?

Absolutely, because the Vatican is in the global spotlight. Many Americans visit Italy, Rome and the Vatican every year. They may not be Catholic or religious at all, but they follow closely what happens in the Vatican, and most of them appreciated the late Pope Francis.

Can you gauge what the American people expect from the next pope?

There is no such thing as a typical American anymore - that's the problem. Not even among Catholic Americans is there a uniform profile. Every group and every cultural trend, even within Catholicism, has different expectations. Conservative Catholics want someone who will bring back clear rules, order and discipline. Progressive Catholics, on the other hand, long for a pope in the tradition of Francis or even an LGBT-friendly, feminist pope - more progressive than Francis, who has disappointed them on women's issues. So there is no uniform American expectation. It was different in Germany when Pope Benedict was elected. Back then ...

"We are Pope": This was the headline of the "Bild" newspaper on Ratzinger's election on April 20, 2005. PD/Commons

... the Germans were extremely proud of their Pope. The newspaper "Bild" even ran the headline "We are Pope". Will there be similar national pride in the USA if an American is elected?

Probably not. Many American Catholics even look forward to such a possibility with concern.

Why?

They fear that the "wrong" candidate could be elected.