Following the attacks on refineries, Ukraine has now turned its attention to the online retailer Wildberries in its fight against the Russian invasion. There are several reasons for this.

Smoke over St. Petersburg following a drone attack on a warehouse there belonging to the online retailer Wildberries. (File photo)

Yann Sommer on his debut in Bruges and the scare in Milan

Here's what it's all about Instead of refineries, Ukraine is now specifically targeting logistics centers belonging to the online retailer Wildberries, causing billions in damage.

The attacks are targeting Russia's largest online retailer and putting hundreds of thousands of small merchants in a bind—with the Duma elections approaching, discontent among the population is growing.

In addition to exerting economic pressure, Kyiv may also be seeking to target companies that are said to have ties to Putin's power structure. Summary created with

Last night, Ukraine attacked two massive warehouses belonging to the Russian online retailer Wildberries using drones. In the city of Penza, a warehouse with an estimated area of 180,000 square meters caught fire. Eyewitnesses filmed plumes of smoke rising kilometers into the sky.

In Sarapul, a major city in the Russian republic of Udmurtia, a 50,000-square-meter facility was hit. According to media reports, the entire facility is on fire. Just one day earlier, drones had struck a warehouse in Ryazan, setting it ablaze as well.

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This means that Ukrainian forces have attacked 13 Wildberries logistics centers in less than two weeks. At least ten of them have been at least partially burned down. Following the attacks on refineries, Kyiv is once again exposing the helplessness of Russia’s air defense system.

Billions in Losses Following Strikes on Large Warehouses

The damage is enormous. Because the attacks on Ukraine primarily targeted large warehouses, more than one million square meters have now been destroyed by fire—about 20 percent of the company’s total warehouse space. According to calculations by the independent business portal “The Bell,” even before the attacks on Ryazan, Penza, and Sarapul, the flames destroyed warehouse space alone worth the equivalent of more than 370 million Swiss francs. The goods stored there that were destroyed were reportedly worth just under 1.6 billion Swiss francs.

For Wildberries, considered the Russian counterpart to Amazon, these attacks pose an existential threat. The company recently attempted to grow rapidly with the help of loans, rapidly expanded its warehouse space, and launched an online bank and a travel agency. This strategy could now backfire.

Kyiv Accuses Wildberries of Trading in Military Equipment

But why has Ukraine targeted Wildberries? There are several possible explanations. The Ukrainian military itself justified the attacks by stating that military equipment—such as FPV drones, fiber-optic cables for controlling them, tank armor, and body armor—was being traded on the online platform.

However, even observers sympathetic to Ukraine cast doubt on this version of events. Wildberries is not a military target, said journalist Vladislav Gorin in his podcast on the Russian exile media outlet “Meduza.”

The reasoning is comparable to that of Moscow when the Russian military bombed power plants in Ukraine last winter. The attacks were justified on the grounds that the power plants also provided heat and electricity to Ukrainian soldiers, Gorin said.

Big Results with Minimal Effort

In fact, the proportion of military goods traded on Wildberries is small. The economic aspect seems more significant. After all, Wildberries is Russia’s largest online retailer and generated revenue in 2025 equivalent to approximately 62.5 billion Swiss francs. Profit stood at just under two billion euros—an increase of 68 percent over the previous year.

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About half of Russia's e-commerce business is conducted through Wildberries. With relatively little effort, Ukraine can inflict enormous damage on Russian businesses through drone attacks.

Of course, the economy won’t collapse. Small and micro-enterprises will be hit the hardest. Up to 400,000 Russians are active as sellers on the online platform—and are suffering enormous losses, only a fraction of which the internet giant is compensating them for. There is widespread outrage on social media.

Social Dissatisfaction as a Means of Pressure

With the Duma election in Russia fast approaching, this discontent is a lever that Kyiv is using in the war. This is cynical, but it is in line with Moscow’s strategy in shelling Ukrainian power plants.

The flip side: The problems faced by the Russian people are of only secondary importance to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Through the media, censorship, and security forces, the regime has sufficient leverage to suppress or channel discontent. This could instead prompt Putin to further escalate the war.

Were the attacks aimed at properties owned by Putin's confidants?

There is yet another theory as to why Kyiv is targeting Wildberries of all companies. In 2024, a messy and even bloody divorce battle erupted over the company, which had been founded 20 years earlier by a married couple. Company founder Tatjana Kim ousted her husband, Vladislav Bakalchuk, from the company.

After being fired, he allied himself with the powerful Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and attempted to storm Wildberries’ headquarters with armed men—according to him, to negotiate. Two men were killed in the ensuing shootout with security guards.

Kim then merged the group with the advertising agency Russ. The merger had to be approved by the Kremlin—and, reportedly, high-ranking Putin confidants such as Anton Vaino, head of the Presidential Administration, and his deputy, Alexei Gromov, have held stakes in Wildberries ever since.

Officially, there is no information on this. What is striking, however, is that the government shows no signs of pressuring Wildberries to pay compensation to the small business owners ruined by the Ukrainian attacks. Instead, there has been praise from the Kremlin and, apparently, discussions about helping the company avoid bankruptcy with the assistance of a state-owned bank.

Civil Defense Is Intended to Protect Warehouses

Meanwhile, the Russian daily newspaper *Nezavisimaya Gazeta* has has /a>. An end to the war is not among them. Instead, the authors call for a return to civil defense. Combat units modeled on the Soviet system are to protect the facilities.

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Although the roofs of the warehouses would present a large target area, they would also offer enough space to station anti-aircraft guns and other air defense weapons. The company was to purchase these at its own expense.

The newspaper argues that the artillery would need to be only partially manned, since it is now possible to control it remotely. It makes no mention of the fact that this would draw the Russian population even deeper into Putin’s war and could lead to an increase in civilian casualties.