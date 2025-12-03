The FP-5 Flamingo This is the new Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile from the manufacturer Fire Point, which gave the AP news agency an insight into production on August 18. Image: KEYSTONE The 12 to 14-metre-long missile is accelerated by an engine to a maximum speed of 950 km/h and can carry 1.1 tons of explosives over 3000 kilometers. Image: KEYSTONE Currently, one "Flamingo" is said to be built per day: Six can be seen in this picture alone. From October, 200 per month are to be produced. Image: KEYSTONE Experts believe that the warhead probably contains FAB-1000 bombs: the Flamingo has significantly more explosive power than Ukrainian drones. Image: KEYSTONE The engine is built in Zaporizhia and has already proven its worth. A rocket stage propels the missile from the ground into the air until the engine takes over. Image: KEYSTONE The place where the Flamingo is produced is a secret. Image: KEYSTONE The FP-5 Flamingo This is the new Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile from the manufacturer Fire Point, which gave the AP news agency an insight into production on August 18. Image: KEYSTONE The 12 to 14-metre-long missile is accelerated by an engine to a maximum speed of 950 km/h and can carry 1.1 tons of explosives over 3000 kilometers. Image: KEYSTONE Currently, one "Flamingo" is said to be built per day: Six can be seen in this picture alone. From October, 200 per month are to be produced. Image: KEYSTONE Experts believe that the warhead probably contains FAB-1000 bombs: the Flamingo has significantly more explosive power than Ukrainian drones. Image: KEYSTONE The engine is built in Zaporizhia and has already proven its worth. A rocket stage propels the missile from the ground into the air until the engine takes over. Image: KEYSTONE The place where the Flamingo is produced is a secret. Image: KEYSTONE

The Ukrainian Flamingo missile was heralded as a game changer, but has hardly been used so far. Now the manufacturer is revealing the reason for this - and is probably giving Vladimir Putin a headache.

Philipp Dahm

It was presented with great fanfare in August: The Ukrainian armed forces are presenting a new long-range missile that has what it takes to change the war. The FP-5 Flamingo is said to be able to carry 1150 kilograms of explosives at 900 km/h for 3000 kilometers.

By comparison, the relatively new Ukrainian R-360 Long Neptune cruise missile has a warhead weighing only 260 kilograms and a range of 1000 kilometers. This is not the only reason why the Flamingo delivers significantly more power, and three times as far - it should also be available in large numbers by now.

By December, production was to be increased to seven units per day, it was reported in August. However, the weapon's confirmed deployments to date can be counted on one hand. The first launch on August 30 hit targets in Crimea.

All a lie?

In the weeks that followed, however, things remained quiet about Kiev's innovation. In October, President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted to a second mission without going into detail. On October 9, a pro-Russian blogger posts pictures that allegedly show flamingo wreckage, without naming the location where it was found.

On the same day, the Russian media also reported that the plane had been shot down: The Flamingo was reportedly intercepted by a 9K37 Buk air defense system at an altitude of 100 meters over Russian territory, when the missile was said to have been travelling at around 600 km/h.

It took until November 13 for Kiev's army to once again admit to a Flamingo mission - and once again no details were given. And that's it: Kiev's new weapon has so far had too little effect to be a game changer. No wonder some people are thinking: "The Ukrainian Flamingo missile could be a lie".

What the Flamingo is still missing

So where are the Flamingos now? Production is underway, assures Denys Shtilerman, the co-owner and chief designer of the manufacturing company Fire Point . There is a technical problem, he explains. His rockets cannot yet fly as low as they should - because there is a lack of data.

"If we have maps with precise elevation data, we can rule out terrain features and carry out a map comparison based on the TERCOM system, which has been in operation since the late 1980s," he says. TERCOM refers to a terrain contour comparison for navigating the missile.

"Unfortunately, Ukraine does not currently have accurate terrain maps of the Russian Federation," regrets Shtilerman. "But the problem will be solved very quickly by the military." This is also important for the control of other Ukrainian missile types.

Why Putin has a problem if Kiev achieves its goal

Referring to the launch of a Flamingo in Russia on 9 October, the Ukrainian adds: "Our missile was intercepted at an altitude of 114 meters - you can barely see it now. I don't want to say too much, but at an altitude of 30 to 40 meters above the ground, no one will see it from the ground."

Russia only has a good chance of intercepting it if fighter jets with good radar are in the air: "Only then can it be seen." Where Kiev intends to obtain the missing altitude data for the Flamingo low-altitude flights was - of course - not specified.

As confirmed by the Russian side, the Ukrainian armed forces are able to fly the Flamingo at an altitude of over 100 meters in certain areas of Russia. If the flight altitude drops to 30 meters, the missile will remain in the radar shadow of stationary installations - and this is precisely what Kiev is working on.

The question remains as to whether Fire Point can actually achieve a production figure of 210 units per month. The big question here is where the engines for this high number will come from. Defense Express has now cleared up this mystery by asking the manufacturer: Fire Point has bought up the relevant market under a cover.

Trickery at the arms show in Abu Dhabi

The Ukrainians presented the Flamingo back in February at the IDEX 2025 arms show - not under their own name, however, but as a project at the stand of the Milanion Group arms company, which is based in the UK and the United Arab Emirates.

Just like the Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo: advertising for Milanion's FP-5. PR

What's with the mummery? First Point is using the cover to buy up the market for old AI-25 and AI-25TL engines without arousing suspicion from the Russians, Shtilerman tells Defense Express. By the time Moscow realized that it was not Milanion at work, but his company, it was too late.

850 to 950 km/h and 3000 mKilometer range: A: IDEX-2025 exhibition report on the supposed Milanion concept from February on a pro-Russian website. vpk.name

The engines were built by Ivchenko Progress in Zaporizhzhya and can be overhauled to such an extent that they have a flight time of four hours, according to "Defense Express": This fits exactly with the maximum flight time of the Flamingo.

AI-25TL engine on display at the Szolnoki Repülőmúzeum in Hungary. The engine was built a good 9300 times in various versions. Commons/VargaA

Conclusion: Kiev should now have a small arsenal of FP-5 missiles. As soon as the security services manage to obtain the altitude data from Russia, the Ukrainian armed forces could confront the enemy with whole volleys of this new weapon - massive strikes that would probably hurt Putin a lot.