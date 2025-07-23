Thousands of Ukrainians took to the streets on Tuesday evening. Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Babenko

In order to join the EU, Ukraine must adapt to EU standards and fight corruption. A new law now restricts the independence of investigative bodies. Critics are sounding the alarm.

Mass protests against the Zelenskyi government, alarm on the part of the EU: resentment against the current president is growing massively in Ukraine. The reason for this is a new law that was passed on Tuesday evening.

What has happened?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a law that restricts the independence of two Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities.

The move places the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office under the authority of the Prosecutor General, who in turn is appointed by Zelenskyi.

What is the problem?

The head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Semen Krywonos, has warned of the loss of independence of anti-corruption bodies. The background to this is the passing of the new law. "In fact, two institutions - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) - have been made dependent. We are categorically against this," Krywonos told journalists in Kiev, according to local media.

He asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyi not to sign the law. Nevertheless, the head of state signed it in the evening. The law jeopardized Ukraine's aspirations to join the European Union, said Krywonos.

According to critics of the General Prosecutor's Office, the law allows investigations against high-ranking state employees to be closed. In addition, the public prosecutor's office can take investigative proceedings away from NABU and hand them over to other bodies. NABU and SAP must therefore coordinate their actions with the public prosecutor's office.

How does the public react?

On Tuesday evening, thousands of people took to the streets in Ukraine, fearing for the independence of corruption investigators in the country. In the evening, several hundred mainly young people gathered within sight of the presidential residence in Kiev to protest against the law.

They chanted "Shame, shame", as a reporter from the scene told the dpa news agency. They demanded that the president veto the law. Protests also took place in Lviv (Lviv), Odessa and Dnipro. Critics have long accused Zelensky of increasingly authoritarian tendencies.

How is the EU reacting?

A spokesperson for the EU Commission said in Brussels that the EU was concerned about Ukraine's latest measures. NABU and SAP are crucial to Ukraine's reform agenda and must work independently to fight corruption.

He also recalled that the EU is providing Ukraine with a lot of money "conditional on progress in the areas of transparency, judicial reform and democratic governance". EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos emphasized that the rule of law is at the heart of EU accession negotiations.

What does Selenskyj say?

The Ukrainian president has justified the restriction of Ukrainian autonomy with the fight against Russian influence. In his evening video address, he assured that the anti-corruption authorities would continue to work. "But without Russian influence. Everything must be cleaned up."

He did not name the Russian influence more specifically. The President demanded: "There must be more justice. Of course, NABU and SAPO will continue their work. It is also important that the Prosecutor General advocates real accountability for those who break the law. This is what Ukraine really needs."

Are there also positive voices?

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko welcomed the adoption of the new law. "This is a bright day for me in this parliament. Because for the first time we have convinced ourselves that the colonization of Ukraine is not a panacea for all our problems," said Tymoshenko from the parliamentary tribune, as reported by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Critics had always accused the anti-corruption bodies of being a Western instrument of influence on Ukrainian politics.

Following the pro-Western overthrow in 2014, a system of anti-corruption authorities was created in Ukraine, primarily with the help of the EU and the USA. This was intended to help combat the notorious corruptibility in administration and politics. Nevertheless, according to the non-governmental organization Transparency International, the Eastern European country is still one of the most corrupt countries in Europe.