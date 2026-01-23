The suspect killed during a police operation following the CSD attack in Berlin was known to the authorities—and had a criminal record. Why was he still at large? German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has promised to look into the matter.

Here's what it's all about Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Berlin was called off after a car plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the large-scale event.

One woman was killed, and 29 other people were injured. According to police, their injuries are no longer life-threatening.

The authorities have identified Abdul B. as the suspected perpetrator.

The 21-year-old suspect was killed Sunday evening in an allotment garden complex in Berlin-Spandau during a police operation that was actually intended to lead to his arrest.

Abdul B. was known to the authorities—and had been convicted. So why was he still free? Summary created with

Following the attack—believed to have been motivated by Islamism—on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Berlin and the death of the suspect, calls for a full investigation and legal consequences are growing. The focus is on the question of why the alleged perpetrator was still at large, even though he was known to the authorities and had already been convicted. “We know that he committed a large number of crimes, that he sympathized with terrorism, that there was a conviction that was suspended on probation, and that the public prosecutor’s office filed an appeal against it,” said German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt on ARD regarding the suspected perpetrator.

The Brandenburg Gate was illuminated in rainbow colors on Sunday evening (July 26). Keystone/dpa/Christoph Soeder

“And in fact, there is currently a great deal of discussion about how a suspended sentence can actually be imposed on someone who has been identified as a threat. This issue is also being investigated in detail,” the CSU politician emphasized. Dobrindt told the RTL network, “It is certainly incomprehensible that, given the level of danger involved in this case, a suspended sentence was imposed.”

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Kai Wegner also expressed surprise at how the Berlin judiciary had previously handled the case of Abdul B. “He was convicted (...) under juvenile criminal law,” the CDU politician said Sunday evening on RBB. “And then, unfortunately, the court handed down a suspended sentence. I don’t want to pass judgment on that—that’s the independence of the judiciary—but I’m really at a loss for words.”

Abdul B. wanted to join ISIS

The 21-year-old suspect was killed Sunday evening during a police operation at an allotment garden complex in Berlin-Spandau; the operation had actually been intended to lead to his arrest. His body was removed by the medical examiner’s office that night after the forensic team had completed its work.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the German man of Lebanese descent, after unsuccessful attempts to join the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) in Syria, was arrested in November 2025 upon his return to Berlin’s BER Airport after serving a three-month prison sentence in Lebanon.

















1 / 8 Rettungskräfte sind im Einsatz nach dem Abbruch des Christopher Street Day (CSD). Sie versorgen Verletzte. Image : DPA

After a lengthy period of pretrial detention, he was sentenced on May 12 by a juvenile lay judges’ court at the Tiergarten District Court to 22 months in juvenile detention—among other charges, for planning a serious act of violence that endangered the state. The decision on whether to suspend this juvenile sentence on probation was therefore deferred for a period of six months.

Court Revoked Arrest Warrant

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the court revoked an existing arrest warrant against Abdul B., “since pretrial detention serves primarily to ensure the criminal proceedings and does not constitute a preemptive punishment.” The conviction had not become final by the time of his death because the Office of the Attorney General had filed an appeal, seeking a harsher sentence.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, a search was conducted at his address in Berlin-Schöneberg earlier this month. The search was reportedly prompted by an initial suspicion of a violation of the Weapons Act. However, only a toy gun was found. According to “Bild,” Abdul B. was scheduled to attend a deradicalization course today, Monday.

Terrorism Expert: Criminal Law Is Too Lenient

Terrorism expert Peter Neumann of King’s College London called for a review of criminal law. “Overall, our criminal law on terrorism is too lenient,” he said on ZDF’s “heute journal.” He noted that sentences in Germany are too short compared to other European countries. “And what’s more, we have a juvenile justice system, which also applied to the alleged attacker.” This system prioritizes the educational aspect and often places the protection of the public on the back burner when weighing the options. We need to “rethink this as well.”

Deradicalization programs could work if implemented correctly. “In this case, it was implemented incorrectly, but they can be effective, especially when people are still on the path to radicalization, which is why we shouldn’t skimp on them,” Neumann said.

Johannes Winkel, chairman of the Junge Union, also called for stricter criminal laws. “Politicians must not simply move on to the next item on the agenda; instead, they must review the entire legal framework and draw the necessary conclusions from this case,” the CDU politician told *Stern* magazine. “One key point must be the ability to deny the option of sentencing dangerous offenders under juvenile criminal law.”

One dead, 29 injured

The suspect is believed to have been behind the wheel of the van that plowed into a crowd on the outskirts of the CSD in Berlin on Saturday evening. One woman was killed, and 29 other people were injured. According to Dobrindt, the driver then allegedly attacked passersby with a machete. Investigators are treating the incident as an Islamist-motivated terrorist attack. The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, Germany’s highest prosecuting authority, has taken over the investigation.

Christopher Street Day is celebrated in many cities to commemorate the events of 1969 in New York: At that time, police raided the “Stonewall Inn” bar on Christopher Street, sparking a multi-day uprising by gay, lesbian, and transgender people.

Berlin Pride is one of the largest events of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer community in Europe. The authorities’ classification of the attack as a suspected Islamist-motivated act of terrorism suggests that the attacker likely acted out of hatred toward people whose worldview and values he rejects. His exact motive has not yet been officially confirmed.

A symbolic gesture

The Brandenburg Gate was illuminated in rainbow colors after sunset on Sunday evening. The colors are considered a symbol of the queer community and represent diversity and tolerance.