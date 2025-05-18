The USA has begun accepting white refugees from South Africa. Trump accuses the government of racism and claims that white farmers are being forcibly expropriated. Is Trump's claim true?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you South Africa wants to expropriate land to compensate for injustices of the racist apartheid era.

US President Trump and his advisor Musk see this as discrimination against white people.

In this video, blue News explains why land distribution is still an unsolved problem and how the government in Pretoria wants to solve this mammoth task. Show more

South Africa wants to correct historical injustices from the apartheid era with a new law on land expropriation.

Large white landowners could lose land in future - without compensation.

The measure is causing an international stir.

International criticism: Trump and Musk sound the alarm

US President Trump responds with tough sanctions: He freezes US aid to South Africa and speaks of "racist discrimination against an ethnic minority". South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk also backs this criticism.

Find out why land distribution in South Africa is a historic task - and what is actually behind the bitter dispute over the country's land in the blue News video explainer.

More videos from the department