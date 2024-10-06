The Wiesn guests crowd tightly between the tents and rides at the square concert. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Every year, the results of the Wiesn lost and found office are astonishing. Sometimes wheelchairs, crutches and dentures are left behind, sometimes underwear. This year the trend was towards lederhosen.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Wiesn lost and found office recorded 3,500 items, including 16 lederhosen and numerous women's shoes that may have been replaced by bathing slippers.

Unusual items such as handcuffs and a crunching splint were also handed in, while five wedding rings, three of which were collected, posed a puzzle.

The trend towards traditional hats was reflected in the high number of lost headgear, while many everyday items such as purses, cell phones and umbrellas were also handed in. Show more

More than a dozen Wiesn guests left the Oktoberfest without their lederhosen. Ladies in particular got rid of their shoes. This is the conclusion drawn by the Wiesn lost and found office. There were 3,500 finds, including 16 pairs of lederhosen and various pairs of women's shoes, whose wearers - according to the festival management - may have switched to the bathing slippers available at souvenir stands.

In the case of the lederhosen, it remained unclear what outfit the owners were wearing: Whether they continued partying in lighter clothing, possibly switching to civilian clothes they had brought with them - or whether the lederhosen were intended as souvenirs to take home.

Handcuffs made of light metal also pose a mystery. In addition, five wedding rings were handed in - at least three were picked up again.

No dentures, but a crunching splint

No dentures were handed in to the Wiesn lost and found office this year - in the past, almost every year a guest left the festival without false teeth. This year, however, only a dental splint was handed in.

The trend towards traditional hats observed by the souvenir dealers was also reflected in the unusually high number of headgear handed in.

Otherwise, as every year, hundreds of wallets, ID cards, cell phones, bank cards and keys were left behind, as well as a few dozen umbrellas, probably due to the wet weather in the second week.

