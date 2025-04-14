She gets 2,700 francs a week for care work. Screenshot TikTok

Amber Egan is causing a stir with a TikTok video: In it, she bills her husband for the cost of her unpaid work as a housewife and full-time mother. It's around 2,700 dollars a week.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amber Egal bills her husband 2,700 dollars a week for her housework and childcare.

She shares an overview of the costs in a TikTok video.

She is criticized by men. Show more

Amber Egan is a housewife and full-time mother of three children. She believes that her work in the household and raising children is just as valuable as a paid job. That's why she charges her husband for her services every week. In a TikTok video, she reveals how high these costs are:

Cost: 20 dollars per load of dishes. She does this two to three times a day, five days a week.

35 dollars per load of laundry, which she does around four times a week.

60 dollars per bathroom. She cleans them twice a week.

100 dollars per floor cleaning. She cleans these two to three times a week.

She teaches the two children from home for 800 dollars.

She charges 150 dollars for picking up the children and taking them everywhere.

75 dollars a week for grocery shopping.

50 dollars for cooking. She does this around 10 times a week. However, this applies to Monday to Friday. She doesn't "work" Saturday to Sunday, as she explains in the video.

200 dollars for breastfeeding every week.

10 dollars for tidying up and sweeping. She does this around five times a week. Show more

So she charges her husband around 2,700 dollars a week. Converted, that's around 2,205 francs. "If he wants to save money, he can help me do these chores," she says in the video. "He doesn't have much left at the end of the month, but I have enough to pay the mortgage, the car insurance and the water and electricity bills," Egan continues.

Drawing attention to care work

Her video caused quite a stir: It has now been viewed almost six million times. Men in particular comment angrily underneath: "There's something wrong with you" or "Divorce is your future".

She explains to People magazine that she does not want to make husbands look bad with her account of care work. Instead, she wanted to draw attention to how much mental and physical work housewives and househusbands do and that they are not paid for it. "Being a housewife is very isolating and you lose part of your personality. I advise other moms to find something that grounds them. I listen to Chris Stapleton every day. He wakes me up again. It's just my thing, it makes me feel like Amber again," she continues.

Finally, she explains that the video was a joke and that her husband helps her with the daily chores. She found the idea of her video funny and talked to him about it. "He's wonderful, unbelievable". Then she clarifies: "I don't have to charge him anything for my services, because he's good to me."