A wild boar has strayed into a shopping center in Berlin-Köpenick. dpa

A wild boar was loose in a Berlin shopping center. A wild boar apparently got lost in the morning. The police arrived.

DPA dpa

A wild boar was wandering around a Berlin shopping center this morning - and was forced outside by police officers with Euro pallets and riot shields. "The wild boar is back in the wild," said a police spokesman. Employees of the Berlin Zoo also lent a hand. The police had even cordoned off the shopping center in the meantime.

Tierpark Berlin had been asked by the police for help with the wild animals, explained a spokeswoman for the zoo. A team of animal keepers and a vet were on site with a blowpipe, an anesthetic gun and wooden shields. At the center, the emergency services determined "that it was not possible to anaesthetize the animal due to the spatial conditions". In the end, police officers were able to force the animal outside using various objects.

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