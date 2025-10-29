According to initial forecasts, the party of right-wing populist Geert Wilders will suffer heavy losses in the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands. Bild: Charles M Vella/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

In the past two years, the right-wing populist Geert Wilders has been the strongest political force in the Netherlands. However, according to an initial election forecast, he may now have lost this position.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to an initial election forecast, the right-wing populist Geert Wilders will suffer losses in the Netherlands.

The first forecast sees the left-liberal Democrats 66 as the winner instead, as reported by Dutch television after the polls closed.

However, both parties are very close to each other, meaning that the result could still change. Show more

The left-liberal Democrats 66 (D66) with leading candidate Rob Jetten can therefore expect to win 27 of the 150 seats in parliament in The Hague. According to the forecast, Wilders will win 25 seats. In the last election two years ago, the anti-Islam and anti-EU candidate came first for the first time, winning 37 seats. Unlike then, this time all the major parties had ruled out a coalition with him in the run-up to the election.

Wilders: "We are more determined than ever"

According to the forecast, the current right-wing liberal governing party VVD can expect 23 seats in parliament. The red-green GroenLinks/PvdA alliance will receive 20 seats. They are followed by the Christian Democrats with 19.

"We had hoped for a different result, but we stood firm," Wilders said on the short message service X. The right-wing populist does not seem to have given up hope yet: "We are more determined than ever and remain the second strongest, perhaps even the strongest party in the Netherlands," he continued.

De kiezer heeft gesproken. We hadden op een andere uitslag gehoopt maar onze rug rechtgehouden. We zijn strijdvaardiger dan ooit en nog steeds de tweede en misschien wel grootste partij van Nederland. pic.twitter.com/Tpas3TUZRn — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 29, 2025

The Dutch television forecast is based on post-election surveys. The first projections based on results are not expected until later in the night.

Wilders broke up the coalition after a year

The election in the Netherlands had become necessary after the premature end of the previous government in June of this year. This government of four parties was considered to be the most far-right in Dutch history. The strongest of the four coalition partners was Wilders' Party for Freedom (PVV). However, he did not become Prime Minister himself. This position was held by Dick Schoof, a former top civil servant with no party affiliation.

In an initial statement, Geert Wilders was combative despite his losses. Bild: dpa

After less than a year, however, Wilders and his party withdrew from the government. His reason for this was that the other three coalition partners did not support the implementation of a tough anti-migration policy.

This time, all the major parties are refusing to cooperate with Wilders. It therefore seems unlikely that his party will join the government again. It is still uncertain who will lead the new government instead, but in principle the leading candidate of the strongest party has the best prospects. That would be 38-year-old Rob Jetten from D66.